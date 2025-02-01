‘Abbott Elementary’: Everything We Know About Season 5 So Far

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a fifth season at ABC amid its ongoing fourth season run at the network, and already we’re looking ahead to what might be on the horizon for the award-winning comedy.

While details are still emerging surrounding Season 5, we’re breaking down everything we know so far ranging from a potential premiere window to returning cast members, and so much more. Scroll down for a closer look at Season 5 so far.

When will Abbott Elementary Season 5 premiere?

William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Lisa Ann Walter for 'Abbott Elementary'

Disney / Pamela Littky

While there is no premiere date currently set for Abbott Elementary‘s fifth season, it’s safe to assume that the show will be back for the fall slate as part of the network’s primetime lineup. Season 4 debuted in October and is likely to return sometime between the end of September and October for Season 5 if the slate rolls out in a similar fashion to past years. Stay tuned for official confirmation though.

Who will star in Abbott Elementary Season 5?

We’d expect that the main cast would all be back for when class is in session including creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, and William Stanford Davis. And we hope to see more from fan-favorite guest stars including Zack Fox, Jerry Minor, and Matthew Law among others in Season 5.

Does Abbott Elementary Season 5 have a trailer?

No, there are no trailers, promos, or photos teasing Season 5 as the upcoming chapter has yet to go into production. Keep an eye out for any updates though!

Who makes Abbott Elementary?

Abbott Elementary was created for television by Brunson, who executive produces the series alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Keep an eye out for any announcements or news about Season 5’s progress as we update this article. And let us know what you hope to see in the comments section, below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, ABC

