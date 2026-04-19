‘The Savant’: Jessica Chastain Says Apple TV Will Release Series Postponed After Charlie Kirk Killing

Dan Clarendon
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Jessica Chastain as Jodi Goodwin in 'The Savant'
Apple TV

Months after The Savant was scheduled to premiere on Apple TV, the political thriller may finally see the light of day, according to headliner Jessica Chastain.

Apple TV postponed the release of The Savant in September 2025, days after the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, but Chastain told Variety a new premiere date for the limited series is forthcoming.

“I can say, before it was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to see it,’” the Oscar-winning actor said. “Now I can say, ‘We’re going to see it.’”

Furthermore, Variety reports Apple TV is aiming for a July 2026 release date for the eight-episode series.

Apple TV describes The Savant as “tense and thrilling” story following Chastain’s character, an undercover investigator with the titular codename, as she infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists before they act.

In the show, The Savant is actually Jodi Goodwin, a military veteran who works at the Anti-Hate Alliance and poses as a white nationalist to thwart a large-scale domestic attack, Variety previously reported.

Melissa James Gibson created the series, basing the story off a 2019 Cosmopolitan article by Andrea Stanley about a real-life investigator known as the Savant.

The cast of The Savant also includes Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

Three days before The Savant’s original premiere date, Apple pulled the series. “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” the company said in a statement at the time. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Apple didn’t specify why it was punting the release date, but the decision came less than two weeks after Kirk was shot and killed at a campus event in Utah.

In a statement on Instagram at the time, Chastain said she “value[d] her partnership” with Apple, but was “not aligned” with the company on the decision to pause The Savant’s release.

She wrote that violence in America — including not just Kirk’s murder but also the thwarted kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the January 6th attack on the Capitol, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, and the shootings of Democratic legislators in Minnesota — “illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted.”

She continued: “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever.”

The Savant, TBD, Apple TV

The Savant key art
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Nnamdi Asomugha

Nnamdi Asomugha

Cole Doman

Cole Doman

Jordana Spiro

Jordana Spiro

Trinity Lee Shirley

Toussaint Francois Battiste

Michael Patrick Thornton

James Badge Dale

James Badge Dale

Full Cast & Crew

Apple TV

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