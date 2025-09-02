Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

We still don’t know who did or did not survive the explosion that rocked Grey Sloan Memorial in the final moments of Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 21 finale, but thanks to a new set of stills, there are some added clues about what might be ahead when the show returns next month.

Entertainment Weekly hosts three first-look images from the premiere, including a shot of Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) looking distraught as Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) holds her back; Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) and Trevor Jackson‘s new character in a dreaded elevator moment; and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) at a patient’s bedside.

In the EW interview, showrunner Meg Marinis teased, “We clearly saw Link in immediate danger… We’ll just have to see whether Link makes it through this explosion.” She also confirmed that the premiere will pick up immediately after the explosion and “return right to the chaos.”

After the publication of the images, Grey’s Anatomy fans tried to deduce what they could from the pics and made some interesting pitches and observations beyond the obvious fear that Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) will be killed off in the blast.

One fan, for example, thinks Season 22’s premiere might do the unthinkable and take out another series original: Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). “Richard is one I am having big doubts on at the moment. The whole conversation he had with Meredith about retiring sounded like the final conversation they had together. Also, it’s the 20th anniversary coming up. Maybe it’s my own self delusion, they have to go big and something impactful, and Richard is at risk of being killed off to leave an emotional impact. Also the vibe from production is weird. Everyone is too quiet, there have been no leaks other than a few indications on social media and that also makes me feel it might be something really big in terms of consequences, rather than someone that has spent little time in the show with the cast. Killing off Richard would be huge, and its certainly a way to start off the season,” they wrote on a Reddit fan thread.

Other fans predicted that Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) might be a casualty that could earn this kind of response from Amelia, since the two have had a close connection at times in recent seasons. “It’s going to be Monica and Amelia will feel guilty,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Still another on Facebook guessed that the photo of Amelia in anguish indicated that Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), her nephew, might’ve been hurt by the explosion. His whereabouts at the time of the ignition weren’t clear.

The prevailing sentiment on all of these social media sounding boards seems to still be, though, that it’s Link who’ll be affected. He was shown in an OR at the time, and Amelia did love him once upon a time and shares a child with him, so this photo reaction would align with that.

Fans also seem to agree that killing off Link would be a true tragedy, particularly for Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), with whom he is expecting twins.

“If it is Link, then they’re just cruel to Jo. She and Link just got married. They’re expecting twin Girls. Also, Link is not just her husband, but also her best friend,” said one Redditor. “It cant be Link…Jo deserves her happy ending…please consider taking Owen or Teddy, matter fact take both of them,” another fan wrote on Facebook.

So what clues do the new photos hold for you? Hit the comments below to let us know!

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 10/9c, ABC