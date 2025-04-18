Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 15 “Lab Rats.”]

Losing a beloved character on a TV show is tough. Losing Captain Bobby Nash on 9-1-1? Well, we’re still processing. The good news? We will see Peter Krause again in Season 8!

While the ABC drama did kill off Bobby in the Thursday, April 17, episode, when his character was infected with a super strain of CCHF (Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever), showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider that that episode was not his last appearance of Season 8.

When we pointed out that dead characters can be brought back via flashbacks, dreams, and hallucinations, he agreed. “You’re going to see him before the end of the season. You’re going to see him in some of those ways that you have enumerated.” He stressed, however, “I don’t want to mislead anyone. He’s dead.”

Killing off Bobby came down to a “very hard creative choice,” said Minear. 9-1-1 is a show about first responders who are put in life-and-death situations all the time and have, thus far, made it out of every single one. “No one ever dies, so it just felt like it was time.”

With three episodes remaining in the season, that gives them ample time to show everyone grieving, and that’s the perfect way to set up a return in one of the aforementioned scenarios.

“They’re all leaning on each other, and yet they’re all kind of fractured at the same time. Finding an equilibrium for that grief, it was very important for me that I had a run of episodes after the event so that the audience could try to get their bearings with the characters to grieve with the characters,” Minear previewed. “So all the stages of grief will be represented in the last three episodes with all the characters.”

How are you feeling about Bobby’s death? How are you hoping to see him return? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC