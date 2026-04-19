What To Know Patrick Labyorteaux openly discussed his experience as a teen idol.

He admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed the attention and fame,.

After Little House on the Prairie, Labyorteaux appeared in JAG, NCIS, and more.

Little House on the Prairie star Patrick Labyorteaux recently made a blunt confession about being a teen idol.

In an early April episode of his The Patrick LabyorSheaux podcast, the former child actor, now 60, opened up about the effect of his LHOTP stardom on his life. Patrick starred in Seasons 4 through 7 as Andrew “Andy” Garvey, while his brother, Matthew Labyorteaux, appeared in Seasons 5 through 9 as Albert Quinn Ingalls.

“I was a teen idol. I can’t believe it when I say it, but yeah, I was a teen idol,” Patrick pointed out. “I was in the magazines, I was in 16 Magazine, Tiger Beat. My brother and I were both in them, and I was just the perfect age to be in them.”

Additionally, he confessed that he enjoyed the experience.

“We were on Little House on the Prairie, and they put us in magazines, and I swear to you, I absolutely loved it,” Patrick shared. “I mean, come on, what’s better than being a teen idol? You get all of these pictures of you in magazines. All these girls are going crazy for you, and it was awesome.”

Patrick also called out his fellow former teen idols who “try to act cool” by saying the title is “so stupid.” He insisted, “Do not believe those fakers who say, ‘Oh, it wasn’t that great.’ Yeah, it was. It was awesome.”

After his time on LHOTP, Patrick notably played Bud Roberts on JAG and appeared in a three-episode arc of NCIS,

After making himself known on Little House on the Prairie, Labyorteaux went on to play Bud Roberts on JAG and three episodes of NCIS, among other TV credits. Film-wise, he appeared in Summer School (1987), Heathers (1989), 3 Ninjas (1992), and more.

Little House on the Prairie aired for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983.

Little House on the Prairie, streaming on Peacock and Prime Video