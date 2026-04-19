‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Makes Blunt Confession About Being a Teen Idol

Michelle Stein
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LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE , Patrick Laborteaux
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What To Know

  • Patrick Labyorteaux openly discussed his experience as a teen idol.
  • He admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed the attention and fame,.
  • After Little House on the Prairie, Labyorteaux appeared in JAG, NCIS, and more.

Little House on the Prairie star Patrick Labyorteaux recently made a blunt confession about being a teen idol.

In an early April episode of his The Patrick LabyorSheaux podcast, the former child actor, now 60, opened up about the effect of his LHOTP stardom on his life. Patrick starred in Seasons 4 through 7 as Andrew “Andy” Garvey, while his brother, Matthew Labyorteaux, appeared in Seasons 5 through 9 as Albert Quinn Ingalls.

“I was a teen idol. I can’t believe it when I say it, but yeah, I was a teen idol,” Patrick pointed out. “I was in the magazines, I was in 16 MagazineTiger Beat. My brother and I were both in them, and I was just the perfect age to be in them.”

Additionally, he confessed that he enjoyed the experience.

“We were on Little House on the Prairie, and they put us in magazines, and I swear to you, I absolutely loved it,” Patrick shared. “I mean, come on, what’s better than being a teen idol? You get all of these pictures of you in magazines. All these girls are going crazy for you, and it was awesome.”

Patrick also called out his fellow former teen idols who “try to act cool” by saying the title is “so stupid.” He insisted, “Do not believe those fakers who say, ‘Oh, it wasn’t that great.’ Yeah, it was. It was awesome.”

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After his time on LHOTP, Patrick notably played Bud Roberts on JAG and appeared in a three-episode arc of NCIS,

After making himself known on Little House on the Prairie, Labyorteaux went on to play Bud Roberts on JAG and three episodes of NCIS, among other TV credits. Film-wise, he appeared in Summer School (1987), Heathers (1989), 3 Ninjas (1992), and more.

Little House on the Prairie aired for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983.

Little House on the Prairie, streaming on Peacock and Prime Video

Little House on the Prairie (1974) key art
Michael Landon

Michael Landon

Karen Grassle

Karen Grassle

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Sue Anderson

Melissa Sue Anderson

Karl Swenson

Karl Swenson

Richard Bull

Katherine MacGregor

Alison Arngrim

Alison Arngrim

Jonathan Gilbert

Kevin Hagen

Kevin Hagen

Dabbs Greer

Charlotte Stewart

Charlotte Stewart

Victor French

Victor French

Ted Gehring

Bonnie Bartlett

Bonnie Bartlett

Merlin Olsen

Merlin Olsen

Patrick Laborteaux

Patrick Laborteaux

Hersha Parady

Hersha Parady

Matthew Labyorteaux

Matthew Labyorteaux

Linwood Boomer

Linwood Boomer

Don "Red" Barry

Ketty Lester

Dean Butler

Dean Butler

Lucy Lee Flippin

Steve Tracy

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman

Missy Francis

Missy Francis

Allison Balson

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty

Stan Ivar

Stan Ivar

Pamela Roylance

Lindsay Kennedy

David Friedman

Leslie Landon

Lindsay Greenbush

Lindsay Greenbush

Sidney Greenbush

Brenda Turnbaugh

Wendi Turnbaugh

Wendi Turnbaugh

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NBC

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1974–1983

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Drama

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