Holidays
The Twilight Zone
TV-MA
5.8
Anthology
Science fiction
Fantasy
Thriller
Jordan Peele hosts and narrates tales of science fiction, fantasy and the occult.
Airs
on
CBS All Access
Season premiere:
June 25, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
2
Cast
Crew
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele
Simon Kinberg
Win Rosenfeld
Executive Producer
Audrey Chon
Executive Producer
Carol Serling
Executive Producer
Rick Berg
Executive Producer
Greg Yaitanes
Glen Morgan
News
October 24, 5:00 pm
Iconic Fictional Brands on 'The Simpsons,' 'The Walking Dead' & More TV Shows
October 16, 4:30 pm
Terry O'Quinn Is the Guest Star King: 10 Roles You May Have Forgotten
October 3, 2:00 pm
'AHS,' 'Haunting of Hill House' & More Horror Anthologies to Binge in October
June 26, 5:30 pm
Spoiler Alert
'The Twilight Zone' Season 2: Which Episodes Had the Best Twists?
June 25, 9:00 am
Review
Roush Review: Returning to 'The Twilight Zone'
June 25, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Twilight Zone' Returns, 'Search Party' on HBO Max, Lifetime's 'Power of Women'
Video
February 4, 2019, 10:45 am
'Twilight Zone,' 'Game of Thrones' & More TV Trailers From Super Bowl LIII (VIDEO)