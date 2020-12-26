New Year's Eve 2020: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

You may be using the holidays to catch up on some shows you missed throughout the year or you may want to rewatch some faves. There are plenty of marathons that have you covered either way.

2020 has been rough (we know), and what better way to celebrate its end than immersing yourself in the world of your favorite fictional or reality characters? Below, we've rounded up the TV marathons — dramas, comedies, and reality shows — airing on New Year's Eve.

Drama

BBC America: Doctor Who (ongoing, all day)

Comet: Quantum Leap (2/1c)

E!: Las Vegas (1/12c)

Showtime 2: Homeland (12/11c)

Syfy: The Twilight Zone (6a/5c)

USA Network: Law & Order: SVU (8a/7c)

Comedy

Antenna TV: Three's Company (8/7c)

Comedy Central: South Park (9a/8c)

Reality

A&E: The First 48 (10a/9c)

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Dallas (6a/5c)

Food Network: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (8a/7c)

HGTV: Love It or List It (1/12c)

MTV: Ridiculousness (12:30/11:30c)

National Geographic: Food Factory (9a/8c)

OWN: Dr. Phil (7a/6c)

TLC: 90 Day Fiancé (9a/8c)

TruTV: Impractical Jokers (9a/8c)

WEtv: Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (10a/9c)