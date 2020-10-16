Terry O'Quinn Is the Guest Star King: 10 Roles You May Have Forgotten

He's best known for playing the spiritual John Locke of Lost, but Terry O’Quinn has dozens of television credits to his name—and he’s about to add FBI: Most Wanted to that list.

The actor will recur in the CBS procedural’s second season as Byron, divorced father of Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon). “Byron is from New Orleans, and he and Jess have a troubled past,” Deadline reports. “Byron has a big personality and a gambling addiction, and he shows up at Jess’s house with his new, much younger girlfriend in an attempt to try to reconcile with his son.”

It’s a casting coup for Most Wanted, since O’Quinn has been elevating TV series with his Emmy-winning acting chops for decades. Scroll down to see the man in action in 10 guest-starring roles, starting in the 1980s.

Richard Cain on Miami Vice

O’Quinn appeared in a 1984 episode of this NBC procedural, playing a lawyer who’s one of Crockett’s (Don Johnson) old adversaries.

Dr. Curt Lockridge on The Twilight Zone

The following year, the actor guest starred in CBS’ revival of this famed anthology—as a scientist who confronts an extraterrestrial being that stowed away on a Space Shuttle mission—in an episode directed by Wes Craven.

Adm. Erik Pressman on Star Trek: The Next Generation

Clearly, O’Quinn is no stranger to sci-fi fare! In the 1994 TNG episode “The Pegasus,” he played Riker’s (Jonathan Frakes) former commanding officer on the titular starship.

Inspector Martin Zeller on Tales from the Crypt

That same year, O’Quinn guest-starred as the fire marshal father of a strip club dancer (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) in this HBO anthology series.

Admiral Thomas Boone on JAG

The actor appeared in 10 episodes of the CBS procedural between 1995 and 2002, portraying Admiral Thomas Boone, a friend of Harmon Rabb Jr. (David James Elliott) and an associate of Harm’s father. (O’Quinn later guest-starred as a different character on spin-off NCIS.)

Shadow Man on The X-Files

O’Quinn played two different characters in this spooky FOX drama—and a third in the 1998 movie! His role in 2002’s “Trust No 1” featured him as an NSA operative and super soldier who had been surveilling Scully (Gillian Anderson).

FBI Assistant Director Kendall on Alias

Across 18 episodes of the ABC spy drama’s first three seasons, O’Quinn played a fed who went from antagonist to ally of Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner).

Arthur Manchester on Falling Skies

In this TNT drama, O’Quinn appeared in three episodes as the Majority Leader of the Continental Congress and the first Vice President of the New United States.

Professor Mystery on Phineas and Ferb

We’d love to tell you more about the character O’Quinn voiced in a 2014 installment of this Disney Channel animated comedy, but mystery is his allure. (Just kidding—he’s the nemesis of Peter the Panda.)

Howard Hargrave on The Blacklist: Redemption

Briefly seen at the 1:37 mark of this promo, O’Quinn appeared in seven of the episodes of this short-lived NBC spinoff, playing the private intelligence contractor father of Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) and husband of Susan “Scottie” Hargrave (Famke Janssen).