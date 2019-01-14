PaleyFest LA 2019: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The Walking Dead,' & 'This Is Us' Lead the Lineup

PlaeyFest LA is packing quite the punch with its 2019 lineup, which was announced Monday.

Slated to run from March 15 to 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, PaleyFest LA will include the creatives behind fan-favorite series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, This Is Us and The Walking Dead. Tickets for the event will go on pre-sale January 15 to 16 for Citi cardmembers, Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members.

Kicking things off on Friday, March 15, will be Maisel's cast and crew, followed by Netflix's Grace and Frankie the next day on Saturday, March 16. Later, on the evening of the 16th, festivalgoers can enjoy An Evening with Stephen Colbert beginning at 7pm. On Sunday, March 17, RuPaul's Drag Race and 9-1-1 will grace the Dolby Theater stage for their own presentations.

On Wednesday, March 20, there will be a two-panel event for The CW's beloved series, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons. The next day's panel is a special one for fans of NBC's former Amy Poehler-led comedy, as the festival will celebrate with the Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion.

Set for Friday, March 22, is a special panel for AMC's The Walking Dead, and the next day the casts of CBS's Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. will be present as well, alongside FX's Pose. Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 24, the final day of the festival, CBS All Access's Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone will appear in a special two-panel event, while NBC's This Is Us will close the festival at 7pm.

"We're so proud that our lineup reflects the diversity of the television viewing experience," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO, "from history-making programs highlighting the LGBTQ+ community, to Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas with strong female characters, action-packed adventure series, and a conversation with one of the sharpest voices on late-night TV. This year's selections epitomize why PaleyFest LA is the premier television festival."

Echoing Reidy's excitement are the many stars and showrunners who are set to appear.

"Just days before we commence shooting Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, we thought we'd drop by and kick off the fabulous PaleyFest 2019," said the show's creator and executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

"We can't wait to be surrounded by our passionate fans to discuss the themes and threats our survivors have been facing in the new world they inhabit," The Walking Dead's showrunner Angela Kang said of the PaleyFest appearance.

Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie's Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin shared, "We said yes because we heard RuPaul is going to be there."

All of these stars and more are set to appear, so make sure to scoop up your tickets before they're gone. Below, see the full lineup, including dates and times.

PaleyFest LA 2019 Lineup

Friday, March 15

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 16

Grace and Frankie, 2:30pm

An Evening with Stephen Colbert, 7pm

Sunday, March 17

RuPaul's Drag Race, 2pm

9-1-1, 7pm

Wednesday, March 20

Jane The Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: the Farewell Seasons, 7:30pm

Thursday, March 21

Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion, 7:30pm

Friday, March 22

The Walking Dead, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 23

Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I., 2pm

Pose, 7pm

Sunday, March 24

Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone, 2pm

This Is Us, 7pm