Kumail Nanjiani Is Crossing Over Into 'The Twilight Zone' Reboot on CBS All Access

CBS just announced that Kumail Nanjiani will star in an episode of The Twilight Zone, the upcoming CBS All Access original series.

"The episode is written by Alex Rubens (The Last OG, Key and Peele). Nanjiani joins previously announced host and narrator Jordan Peele and other cast members Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott," a press release added.

Nanjiani past credits include his movie The Big Sick, which he co-wrote with wife Emily V. Gordon. They went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay but lost to Peele's Get Out.

He also starred in HBO's Emmy Award-winning comedy Silicon Valley.

The Twilight Zone originally premiered on October 2, 1959 on CBS. The sci-fi series "took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind" and went on to become a worldwide phenomenon.

The Twilight Zone, 2019, CBS