Paley Center for Media Announces Moderators for PaleyFest LA 2019

Paleyfest LA 2019 is (almost) here!

The Hollywood-based television festival organized by the Paley Center for Media kicks off this Friday with a slew of previously announced programming that should make any TV lover excited to get to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to attend every panel.

This year's lineup, previously announced, includes: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Grace and Frankie; An Evening with Stephen Colbert; RuPaul’s Drag Race; 9-1-1; Jane The Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons; Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion; The Walking Dead; Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I.; Pose; Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone; and This Is Us.

But you can't have all these fabulous panels without some of the best entertainment voices moderating the panels, and the Paley Center for Media has given TV Insider the list to break exclusively.

“Each of our moderators represent some of the most creative and wittiest voices in television and entertainment,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We’re thrilled they will be leading the can’t-miss conversations that are a signature of PaleyFest.”

Here's a list of the moderators for the 2019 PaleyFest:

Patton Oswalt (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Parks and Recreation )

Jim Halterman, West Coast Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine (Grace and Frankie)

Pete Holmes, Comedian and Star of HBO’s Crashing (An Evening with Stephen Colbert)

Aisha Tyler (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Tim Stack, Senior Writer, Entertainment Weekly (9-1-1)

Leanne Aguilera, Host and Senior Producer, ETOnline (Jane The Virgin)

Stacey Wilson Hunt, Award-winning Journalist (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Chris Hardwick, Host of Talking Dead (The Walking Dead)

Kevin Frazier, Host, Entertainment Tonight (Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I.)

Ryan Murphy (Pose)

Daniel Holloway, Executive Editor, TV, Variety (Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone)

Kristin Dos Santos, Managing Editor, TV, E! (This Is Us).

A limited number of tickets are still available for select PaleyFest events. In addition, for those who cannot make the trip to Hollywood, a live stream package of this year’s programs will be available to view on PaleyTV, the Paley Center’s new streaming service.

Television fans will have the option to purchase the live stream package of all available programs for $7.99, and select individual events can be purchased on-demand for $1.99 each shortly after the live events take place. Select events from past PaleyFest festivals are now available to rent.

For more information including the streaming schedule and how to purchase programs on PaleyTV, as well as attend in person, please visit paleyfest.org.