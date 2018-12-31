13 Shows for Sci-Fi Fans to Get Excited About in 2019

Another one for graphic novel fans — or anyone who’s a fan of teenage assassins learning to be assassins in the 1980s. Directed by the Russo Brothers — yes, the same Russos of Infinity War and Winter Soldier fame — Deadly Class centers around a teenager who is recruited to an assassins’ academy and must learn how to fight and fit in.

“Werewolves, not Swear-wolves.” FX’s highly anticipated adaptation of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s dark comedy will arrive in spring. According to the network’s website, the half-hour series will be set in New York City and will follow “three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds of years.”

End Book One, begin Book Two. It’ll be a whole new world for Clarke and friends when this CW drama returns for its sixth season. Having departed the (now completely destroyed) Earth, the survivors will explore a new planet that can sustain human life.

Talk about a star-studded cast! CBS All Access’ revamp of this pillar of sci-fi programming will feature Jordan Peele as narrator and host, and familiar faces like Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, Jacob Tremblay, John Cho and Adam Scott.

All good things must come to an end, and sadly, Freeform’s demon-hunting saga Shadowhunters is one of them. The network will begin airing its 12-episode final season on February 25. The series will also have a two-hour finale.

Though this one doesn’t have a release date yet, given its connections to the Star Wars universe, it’s sure to be one of the most eagerly anticipated sci-fi dramas of the year. Likely to arrive in late 2019, The Mandalorian will follow a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” according to an Instagram post from EP Jon Favreau.

Comic book fans can look forward to HBO’s take on the timeless graphic novel by Alan Moore in the year to come. With Lost ‘s Damon Lindelof as showrunner, the series will be set in the present day and will be a further exploration of the world in which the graphic novel was set.

There are vampires here, but not the Twilight -sparkly kind. Adapted from the Justin Cronin book of the same name, The Passage follows the journey of a young girl chosen as a test subject for a government facility and the man who must bring her to the project. These scientists may have discovered a way to eliminate human disease… or they might have caused the downfall of the human race.

There’s no need to fear the end of The Walking Dead ’s season, because as usual, this spinoff — now led by the main show’s Morgan — will be there to give zombie apocalypse fans their weekly undead fix. With the recent news that fan favorites Troy Otto and Daniel Salazar will be returning to the show in some capacity, Season 5 keeps getting more and more intriguing.

Shhhhhhhh…the Whisperers are coming. After winning the war against Negan and battling against their former-Savior frenemies, “the group” of hardened survivors on the AMC zombie drama will face off against a whole new kind of evil: an evil that wears walker skins and moves quietly among the herds of the undead. They might just be the show’s most nightmarish villains yet.

Based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett classic, Good Omens will pit an angel (played by Michael Sheen) and a demon (played by David Tennant) against an impending apocalypse. The cast twinkles with a myriad of other stars; think Jon Hamm, David Morrissey, Nick Offerman and Frances McDormand.

Thanks to the determination and publicity generated by fans — and an incredible third season — space exploration drama The Expanse will be returning for a fourth season, making the jump from Syfy to Amazon Prime.

Fans have been waiting for over a year, and in 2019, they’ll finally be able to return to Hawkins and catch up with Eleven, Mike, Will and the rest of the gang. Though a formal trailer hasn’t yet been released, Netflix has been promoting the show in other ways on social media. A summer release date seems likely.

Angels, assassins and vampires, oh my! 2019 is shaping up to be out of this world for fans of genre television.

Featuring returning favorites and highly anticipated premieres, the next year will see sci-fi classics rebooted, multiple graphic novel and book adaptations, continuations of familiar stories and long-awaited installments in beloved franchises (looking at you, Stranger Things).

Here are 13 shows that fans of the sci-fi/fantasy genre can look forward to in the next year.