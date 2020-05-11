'Twilight Zone' Season 2 Trailer: 'Find Out Who You Really Are' (VIDEO)

Are you ready to escape into the Twilight Zone with 10 more tales of twisted sci-fi this summer?

To celebrate National Twilight Zone Day, CBS All Access announced Monday that all 10 episodes of the second season will drop on Thursday, June 25. The streaming service also released the key art urging fans to "escape" and step through the door into the next dimension and a trailer offering a first look at the cast and episodes.

There's very much a message of identity, with a sign even encouraging people to "find out who you really are." Who the the "monsters"? Who will "wake up"? Watch the video below.

The reimagining comes from executive producers Jordan Peele (who serves as the narrator) and Simon Kinberg, with Season 2 set to use "introspection and self-exploration." Its cast includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, and Damon Wayans Jr.

Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, and Rick Berg join Peele and Kinberg as executive producers.

Season 1 of the reimagining and all of the original series (which premiered in 1959) are available to stream now on CBS All Access.

The Twilight Zone, Season 2, Thursday, June 25, CBS All Access