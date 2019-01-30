CBS All Access at TCA: Stephen King's 'Stand' Series, 'Good Fight' & 'Twilight Zone' Premiere Dates

Television Critics Association 2019 Winter Press Tour News:

The Good Fight Season 3 Trailer

The 10-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

Per the official logline, "Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a lawyer who is corruption incarnate."

Season 3 Premiere, March 14, CBS All Access

The Twilight Zone Premiere

CBS All Access subscribers can enter the fifth dimension beginning Monday, April 1. The series will debut with two episodes. Following the series premiere, new episodes of the anthology series will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays beginning April 11, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

As previously reported, Jordan Peele will host and narrate. Additional cast members include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

New Stephen King Series

CBS All Access execs announced they're are ordering a 10-episode limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling post-apocalyptic horror/fantasy novel, The Stand. The book was previously adapted by ABC into a four-part horror miniseries in 1994. Josh Boone will direct as well as co-write with Ben Cavell (SEAL Team).

“I'm excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said in a statement to Deadline. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

“With over 400 million books sold around the world, Stephen King is one of our greatest living authors and The Stand is widely considered the crown jewel of his work. Millions of fans have been waiting for a modern interpretation that delivers on its depth, scope and ambition,” said Julie McNamara, EVP, Original Content, CBS All Access. “We are thrilled to be working with Stephen, Josh, Ben and a dedicated team working passionately to bring this brilliant material to life.”