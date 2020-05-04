'The Twilight Zone' Season 2 Adds Kylie Bunbury, Damon Wayans Jr. & 12 More

More actors are about to enter The Twilight Zone for its second season on CBS All Access.

The streaming service announced Monday that Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins, and Damon Wayans Jr. will all appear in the upcoming 10 episodes this summer.

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg reimagine the classic in an anthology that "will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension" in Season 2, according to the logline.

The cast and episode information that has been released so far includes:

Episode: "8"

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: "A Small Town"

Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: "Try, Try"

Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: "You Might Also Like"

Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: "Ovation"

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Episode: "Downtime"

Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: "The Who of You"

Starring Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: "A Human Face"

Starring Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: "Among The Untrodden"

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: "Meet in the Middle"

Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl

Season 1 of the reimagining and the entire original series are streaming now on CBS All Access.

