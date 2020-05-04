'The Twilight Zone' Season 2 Adds Kylie Bunbury, Damon Wayans Jr. & 12 More
More actors are about to enter The Twilight Zone for its second season on CBS All Access.
The streaming service announced Monday that Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins, and Damon Wayans Jr. will all appear in the upcoming 10 episodes this summer.
Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg reimagine the classic in an anthology that "will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension" in Season 2, according to the logline.
A Brief History of 'The Twilight Zone' Through the Years
The cast and episode information that has been released so far includes:
Episode: "8"
Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren
Written by Glen Morgan
Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Episode: "A Small Town"
Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome
Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due
Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda
Episode: "Try, Try"
Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Jennifer McGowan
Episode: "You Might Also Like"
Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee
Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins
Episode: "Ovation"
Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon
Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
Episode: "Downtime"
Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale
Written by Jordan Peele
Directed by JD Dillard
Episode: "The Who of You"
Starring Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter
Written by Win Rosenfeld
Directed by Peter Atencio
Episode: "A Human Face"
Starring Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Christina Choe
CBS All Access at TCA: 'Twilight Zone' Season 2 Casting, 'Interrogation' Trailer & More
Episode: "Among The Untrodden"
Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy
Written by Heather Anne Campbell
Directed by Tayarisha Poe
Episode: "Meet in the Middle"
Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs
Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Directed by Mathias Herndl
Season 1 of the reimagining and the entire original series are streaming now on CBS All Access.
The Twilight Zone, Season 2, Summer 2020, CBS All Access