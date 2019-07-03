Fourth of July TV Marathons: 'JAG,' 'Chicago P.D.,' 'Twilight Zone' & More

If you're going to be inside on the Fourth of July and don't plan on binging Stranger Things on Netflix or watching Wimbledon, don't worry — you have plenty of options.

But just like there are too many TV shows on in the primetime to watch them all, there are plenty of marathons on for the holiday as well. To help you decide what to check out, TV Insider has broken down what's on TV in genres below. So, if you're looking for a drama, comedy, sci-fi favorite, reality series, or documentary, you're in luck.

Drama

Chicago P.D.

7am/6c ion TV

Voight and his Intelligence Unit will do whatever it takes to get the bad guys off the streets of Chicago.

JAG

9am/8c WGN America

The longest running military drama in the history of television is joining WGN America's lineup, and it begins with a two-day "JAG of July" marathon on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5. The marathon will include all of Season 1 and three episodes of Season 2.

The Walking Dead

9am/8c AMC

Why not spend your holiday with walkers and rewatch Season 8, before Andrew Lincoln left the series?

Comedy

The Andy Griffith Show

6am/5c Sundance

9am/8c TVLand

If you're looking for some laughs from watching the widowed sheriff of Mayberry, North Carolina, you're in luck: you have two options.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

8am/7c VH1

Relive this Will Smith sitcom about his character's life after his mother sends him from his rough Philadelphia neighborhood to his uncle and aunt's place in Bel-Air.

The Office

9am/8c Comedy Central

Get ready for some laughs as you tune in to this series about the staff of Dunder-Mifflin.

Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns

10:50am/9:50c BET

If you're a fan of any of Tyler Perry's work, you know what to expect: lots of laughs and quirky characters.

Sci-Fi

The Twilight Zone

7am/6c DECADES TV

Fans can check out 42 iconic episodes with fun facts and trivia. The marathon starts with "Valley of the Shadow" and ends with "On Thursday We Leave for Home" and includes "The Eye of the Beholder," "The Monsters are Due on Maple Street," "The Invaders," "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," and "Living Doll." The complete schedule can be found here.

Reality

Dr. Phil

5am/4c OWN

Spend the day watching back-to-back episodes of the talk show hosted by America's most popular psychologist and lifestyle strategist.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

5:30am/4:30c CNBC

If you're home for the holiday, why not sit back and watch as real estate agents navigate huge deals, homes, and egos?

Below Deck

6am/5c Bravo

If you can't make it out onto the water yourself this holiday weekend — or at least not on Thursday — why not sit back and watch a group of young people who work on yachts that measure over 100 feet long in this reality series?

Cold Justice

6am/5c Oxygen

If you prefer your procedural dramas to be more real, then this series that follows two veteran female investigators trying to close cold cases might be up your alley.

Extreme Homes

6am/5c GAC

Sit back on your couch and relax while you check out some of the most unique homes ever built.

In Pursuit With John Walsh

6am/5c ID

In each episode, the legendary victims' rights advocate tells time-sensitive stories of two fugitives and two missing children, while his son, Callahan, leads the operation on the ground to solve the cases.

Outdaughtered

6am/5c TLC

Follow the lives of Danielle and Adam Busby and their six children, including the first ever all-female quintuplets born in the U.S.

Ridiculousness

6am/5c MTV

Check out these amateur viral videos filled with things you probably shouldn't ever do yourself.

Fixer Upper

8am/7c HGTV

Watch as Chip and Joanna Gaines turn dilapidated houses with potential into places that help revitalize entire neighborhoods in central Texas.

Impractical Jokers

8am/7c TruTV

These four friends take dares to outrageous levels.

Documentary

Planet Earth: Frozen Planet

7am/6c BBC America

If you're looking for a nature series, this award-winning series is easily the best, focusing on life and the environment in both the Arctic and Antarctic.