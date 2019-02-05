PaleyFest LA's 2019 Talent Lineup: Stars of 'Parks & Recreation,' 'This Is Us,' 'Jane the Virgin' & More

Meaghan Darwish
NBC

PaleyFest LA 2019 is right around the corner and the previously announced lineup is adding some serious star power to its events.

Taking place March 15 through March 24, PaleyFest will allow attendees the opportunity to access special screenings, exclusive conversations, and find out news about their favorite shows from the stars themselves.

PaleyFest LA 2019: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The Walking Dead,' & 'This Is Us' Lead the Lineup

PaleyFest LA 2019: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The Walking Dead,' & 'This Is Us' Lead the Lineup

Plus, a must-see 'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary Reunion.

This year's lineup includes The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselGrace and FrankieAn Evening with Stephen ColbertRuPaul's Drag Race9-1-1Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell SeasonsParks and Recreation 10th Anniversary ReunionThe Walking DeadHawaii Five-0MacGyverMagnum P.I.PoseStar Trek: DiscoveryThe Twilight Zone, and This Is Us.

The full lineup of talent slated to appear at the days-long event is below. (Note: All events and participants are subject to change.)

7 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2 Moments Just For 'Gilmore Girls' Fans (PHOTOS)

7 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2 Moments Just For 'Gilmore Girls' Fans (PHOTOS)

Whether it's Rory and Lorelai or Susie and Midge, these quick-talking ladies are a brand all their own.

 Friday, March 15

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (7:30pm)

Amazon's smash-hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is slated to open PaleyFest and its large ensemble cast is set to take the stage. Participating in the event are creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Rachel BrosnahanAlex BorsteinMichael ZegenTony ShalhoubMarin HinkleKevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

Saturday, March 16

Grace and Frankie (2:00pm)

Netflix's senior comedy Grace and Frankie isn't slowing down as its entire core cast is set to appear at PaleyFest. Leading ladies and executive producers Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be joined by castmates Sam WaterstonMartin SheenBrooklyn DeckerEthan EmbryJune Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn. Creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will also be in attendance.

An Evening with Stephen Colbert (7:00pm)

At this special event, Stephen Colbert will open up about his role as host and executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Launching a U.K. Version in 2019

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Launching a U.K. Version in 2019

Host and head judge RuPaul said in a statement Wednesday that he's 'beyond excited' to bring the reality competition overseas.

Sunday, March 17

RuPaul's Drag Race (2:00pm)

VH1's hit reality competition series will be celebrated by host, creator and executive producer RuPaul along with judges Michelle VisageCarson KressleyRoss Mathews and executive producers Pam Post and Tim Palazzola. Additional guests will be announced at a later time.

9-1-1 (7:00pm)

Fox's first responder drama has its moment in the spotlight on Sunday. The event will include stars Angela BassettPeter KrauseJennifer Love HewittOliver StarkAisha HindsKenneth ChoiRockmond Dunbar, and Ryan Guzman. Also in attendance will be the show's executive producer Tim Minear.

Gina Rodriguez Shares New Details for the 'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff

Gina Rodriguez Shares New Details for the 'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff

The anthology telenovela series will have the 'Jane' star narrate.

Wednesday, March 20

Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons (7:30pm)

This double event will include talent from both shows, with Jane the Virgin's lead and executive producer Gina Rodrigez appearing alongside Andrea NavedoJustin BaldoniYael GrobglasIvonne CollElias JanssenJaime Camil, and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman.

For Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, expect to see showrunner, co-creator and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator, star and executive producer Rachel BloomVincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael FosterDonna Lynne ChamplinPete GardnerVella LovellGabrielle Ruiz, and Skyler Astin.

Thursday, March 21

Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion (7:30pm)

It's a grand reunion for Pawnee's finest! Amy Poehler, Nick OffermanRashida JonesChris PrattAdam ScottAubrey PlazaAziz AnsariRob LoweRetta, and Jim O'Heir are all scheduled to reunite alongside series co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike Schur.

The Magic of Michael Schur's Sitcoms: Why 'The Good Place,' 'Parks and Rec' & More Are So Rewatchable

The Magic of Michael Schur's Sitcoms: Why 'The Good Place,' 'Parks and Rec' & More Are So Rewatchable

There are reasons these characters are so beloved and episodes are so rewatchable.

Friday, March 22

The Walking Dead (7:30pm)

In the midst of the show's ninth season, stars Norman Reedus, Danai GuriraJeffrey Dean Morgan, and Ryan Hurst are slated to appear alongside executive producers Gale Anne Hurd and Angela Kang, who also serves as showrunner. Additional guests will be announced as the event nears.

Saturday, March 23

Hawaii Five-0MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. (2:00pm)

In this triple-header event, Hawaii Five-0's Alex O'Loughlin is slated to appear alongside MacGyver's Lucas TillTristin Mays, and Meredith Eaton, as well as Magnum P.I.'s Jay HernandezZachary KnightonStephen HillTim Kang, and Amy Hill. Executive producer for all three shows, Peter Lenkov, will also participate in the panel. Additional guests will be announced at a later time.

FX's 'Pose' Stars, Producers & Writers Talk Casting, Costumes, and Authenticity

FX's 'Pose' Stars, Producers & Writers Talk Casting, Costumes, and Authenticity

James Van Der Beek, Billy Porter, and more on what they hope people take away from the groundbreaking series.

Pose (7:00pm)

FX's hit made quite a splash with audiences and critics, and stars Mj RodriguezDominique JacksonIndya Moore, and Billy Porter are coming out to PaleyFest to celebrate. Along with the stars, co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy will also attend with fellow co-creator and co-executive producer Steven Canals, co-executive producer Janet Mock, and producer and writer Lady J.

Sunday, March 24

Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone (2:00pm)

This CBS All Access double presentation includes plenty of talent. From Star Trek: Discovery, fans can expect to see Sonequa Martin-GreenDoug JonesAnthony RappMary WisemanShazad LatifWilson CruzAnson MountMary ChieffoTig NotaroEthan PeckRebecca Romijn, and Michelle Yeoh.

To prepare for the premiere of The Twilight Zone reboot, narrator and executive producer Jordan Peele will be joined by fellow executive producers Simon KinbergWin RosenfeldAudrey ChonGlen Morgan, and Glen Morgan. Stars Steven YeunSanaa LathanTaissa FarmigaIke BarinholtzAllison TolmanAdam Scott, and Rhea Seehorn will also be in attendance.

'This Is Us': The Real Reason Why Nicky Is Played by Two Actors

'This Is Us': The Real Reason Why Nicky Is Played by Two Actors

It's the first time the show has hired a new actor instead of aging him or her with makeup.

This Is Us (7:00pm)

NBC's hit drama closes out PaleyFest with its core Pearson family members slated to appear. Stars Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreChrissy MetzSterling K. Brown, Justin HartleySusan Kelechi WatsonChris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas will join creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman along with fellow EPs Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

AlertMe