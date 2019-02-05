PaleyFest LA's 2019 Talent Lineup: Stars of 'Parks & Recreation,' 'This Is Us,' 'Jane the Virgin' & More

PaleyFest LA 2019 is right around the corner and the previously announced lineup is adding some serious star power to its events.

Taking place March 15 through March 24, PaleyFest will allow attendees the opportunity to access special screenings, exclusive conversations, and find out news about their favorite shows from the stars themselves.

This year's lineup includes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Grace and Frankie, An Evening with Stephen Colbert, RuPaul's Drag Race, 9-1-1, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons, Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion, The Walking Dead, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Pose, Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone, and This Is Us.

The full lineup of talent slated to appear at the days-long event is below. (Note: All events and participants are subject to change.)

Friday, March 15

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (7:30pm)

Amazon's smash-hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is slated to open PaleyFest and its large ensemble cast is set to take the stage. Participating in the event are creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

Saturday, March 16

Grace and Frankie (2:00pm)

Netflix's senior comedy Grace and Frankie isn't slowing down as its entire core cast is set to appear at PaleyFest. Leading ladies and executive producers Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be joined by castmates Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn. Creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will also be in attendance.

An Evening with Stephen Colbert (7:00pm)

At this special event, Stephen Colbert will open up about his role as host and executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Sunday, March 17

RuPaul's Drag Race (2:00pm)

VH1's hit reality competition series will be celebrated by host, creator and executive producer RuPaul along with judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and executive producers Pam Post and Tim Palazzola. Additional guests will be announced at a later time.

9-1-1 (7:00pm)

Fox's first responder drama has its moment in the spotlight on Sunday. The event will include stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, and Ryan Guzman. Also in attendance will be the show's executive producer Tim Minear.

Wednesday, March 20

Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons (7:30pm)

This double event will include talent from both shows, with Jane the Virgin's lead and executive producer Gina Rodrigez appearing alongside Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Elias Janssen, Jaime Camil, and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman.

For Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, expect to see showrunner, co-creator and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator, star and executive producer Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, and Skyler Astin.

Thursday, March 21

Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion (7:30pm)

It's a grand reunion for Pawnee's finest! Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta, and Jim O'Heir are all scheduled to reunite alongside series co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike Schur.

Friday, March 22

The Walking Dead (7:30pm)

In the midst of the show's ninth season, stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Ryan Hurst are slated to appear alongside executive producers Gale Anne Hurd and Angela Kang, who also serves as showrunner. Additional guests will be announced as the event nears.

Saturday, March 23

Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. (2:00pm)

In this triple-header event, Hawaii Five-0's Alex O'Loughlin is slated to appear alongside MacGyver's Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, and Meredith Eaton, as well as Magnum P.I.'s Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. Executive producer for all three shows, Peter Lenkov, will also participate in the panel. Additional guests will be announced at a later time.

Pose (7:00pm)

FX's hit made quite a splash with audiences and critics, and stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, and Billy Porter are coming out to PaleyFest to celebrate. Along with the stars, co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy will also attend with fellow co-creator and co-executive producer Steven Canals, co-executive producer Janet Mock, and producer and writer Lady J.

Sunday, March 24

Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone (2:00pm)

This CBS All Access double presentation includes plenty of talent. From Star Trek: Discovery, fans can expect to see Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Shazad Latif, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, and Michelle Yeoh.

To prepare for the premiere of The Twilight Zone reboot, narrator and executive producer Jordan Peele will be joined by fellow executive producers Simon Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, and Glen Morgan. Stars Steven Yeun, Sanaa Lathan, Taissa Farmiga, Ike Barinholtz, Allison Tolman, Adam Scott, and Rhea Seehorn will also be in attendance.

This Is Us (7:00pm)

NBC's hit drama closes out PaleyFest with its core Pearson family members slated to appear. Stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas will join creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman along with fellow EPs Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.