Sanaa Lathan Joins Jordan Peele's 'Twilight Zone' Revival

That's the signpost up ahead. Tony-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan's next stop: The Twilight Zone.

CBS All Access announced on Thursday that Lathan is joining the first season of executive producer Jordan Peele's revival of Rod Serling's classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series, coming to the streaming service in 2019.

Lathan — who was most recently seen in the just completed fourth season of Showtime's The Affair, and who stars in and co-produces the film Nappily Ever After, now streaming on Netflix — will star in the Twilight Zone episode called "Rewind."

The actress is the latest announced addition to the series alongside Peele, who — in addition to his behind-the-camera work on the series — will take on the role of host and narrator made famous by Serling.

No details about Lathan's "Rewind" episode are available at this point. The Twilight Zone does not yet have a set 2019 airdate, but CBS All Access announced last week that principal photography on the revival had begun in Vancouver on Oct. 1.

