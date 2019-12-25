'The Twilight Zone' New Year's Marathons 2019-2020: A Full Episode Guide
Rod Serling's classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone turned 60 back in October, and the series is still as enjoyable and relevant as ever. You don't have to look any further than Jordan Peele's recent reboot of the series for CBS All Access, or the similar sensibilities found in Peele's horror films like Get Out and Us, to see how influential Serling's creation remains.
Further proof of the series' continued popularity is Syfy's long-running tradition of airing an always highly anticipated marathon of classic Twilight Zone episodes over New Year's Eve and Day, and the network is doing that again in 2019. Syfy's 2019 Twilight Zone New Year's marathon runs just under 48 hours, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 6am ET and running until Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 4am ET. It features 92 episodes, including plenty of fan-favorite installments.
A Brief History of 'The Twilight Zone' Through the Years
From 1958 to 2017.
Syfy is not alone in ringing in the New Year with The Twilight Zone. For the second year now, digital broadcast network Decades will be airing its own marathon of memorable episodes, in a celebration of the show called "A Toast to Twilight" that will run a full 48 hours. Decades starts its Zone party Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7am ET, with the marathon ending Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7am ET. Along with some usual favorites, Decades' marathon will also feature some rarely seen hourlong Twilight Zone episodes from the show's fourth season.
Below are rundowns of the episodes each network is airing during their respective Twilight Zone New Year's marathons.
Syfy's The Twilight Zone New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Marathon 2019 Episode Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
6am: One for the Angels
6:30am: Mr. Denton on Doomsday
7am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine
7:30am: Walking Distance
8am: Escape Clause
8:30am: Perchance to Dream
9am: Judgment Night
9:30am: And When the Sky Was Opened
10am: What You Need
10:30am: The Four of Us Are Dying
11am: Third From the Sun
11:30am: The Fever
12pm: The Last Flight
12:30pm: The Purple Testament
1pm: Elegy
1:30pm: A World of Difference
2pm: Long Live Walter Jameson
2:30pm: People Are Alike All Over
3pm: Execution
3:30pm: The Big Tall Wish
4pm: A Nice Place to Visit
4:30pm: Nightmare as a Child
5pm: A Stop at Willoughby
5:30pm: The Chaser
6pm: A Passage for Trumpet
6:30pm: Mr. Bevis
7pm: Where Is Everybody? (series premiere episode that first aired Oct. 2, 1959)
7:30pm: Time Enough at Last
8pm: The Hitch-Hiker
8:30pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street
9pm: Eye of the Beholder
9:30pm: The Invaders
10pm: It's a Good Life
10:30pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit
11pm: The Dummy
11:30pm: Living Doll
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
12am: The Mighty Casey
12:30am: A World of His Own
1am: King Nine Will Not Return
1:30am: A Man in the Bottle
2am: Nervous Man in a Four Dollar Room
2:30am: A Thing About Machines
3am: The Howling Man
3:30am: The Lateness of the Hour
4am: The Trouble With Templeton
4:30am: A Most Unusual Camera
5am: Night of the Meek
5:30am: Dust
6am: Back There
6:30am: The Whole Truth
7am: A Penny for Your Thoughts
7:30am: Twenty Two
8am: The Odyssey of Flight 33
8:30am: Mr. Dingle, the Strong
9am: Static
9:30am: The Prime Movers
10am: Long Distance Call
10:30am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim
11am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper
11:30am: The Silence
12pm: Shadow Play
12:30pm: The Mind and the Matter
1pm: The Obsolete Man
1:30pm: Two
2pm: The Arrival
2:30pm: The Shelter
3pm: The Passersby
3:30pm: A Game of Pool
4pm: The Mirror
4:30pm: The Grave
5pm: Deaths-Head Revisited
5:30pm: Still Valley
6pm: The Jungle
6:30pm: Once Upon a Time
7pm: The Lonely
7:30pm: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air
8pm: Mirror Image
8:30pm: The After Hours
9pm: Nick of Time
9:30pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?
10pm: The Midnight Sun
10:30pm: To Serve Man
11pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
11:30pm: The Masks
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12am: A Quality of Mercy
12:30am: Nothing in the Dark
1am: One More Pallbearer
1:30am: Dead Man's Shoes
2am: The Hunt
2:30am: Showdown With Rance McGrew
3am: Kick the Can
3:30am: A Piano in the House
Decades TV's "A Toast to Twilight" Twilight Zone New Year's Celebration 2019 Episode Schedule (All Times Eastern; check your local lineup or click here for Decades availability)
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
7am: The Dummy
7:30am: A Most Unusual Camera
8am: Queen of the Nile
8:30am: Long Live Walter Jameson
9am: Execution
9:30am: Nightmare as a Child
10am: In His Image (hourlong episode)
11am: One for the Angels
11:30am: Where Is Everybody? (series premiere episode that first aired Oct. 2, 1959)
12pm: A Quality of Mercy
12:30pm: The Obsolete Man
1pm: The Chaser
1:30pm: Once Upon a Time
2pm: Printer's Devil (hourlong episode)
3pm: A Piano in the House
3:30pm: One More Pallbearer
4pm: The Four of Us Are Dying
4:30pm: Nothing in the Dark
5pm: The Shelter
5:30pm: The Jeopardy Room
6pm: Death Ship (hourlong episode)
7pm: It's a Good Life
7:30pm: The Howling Man
8pm: The Masks
8:30pm: Mirror Image
9pm: Time Enough at Last
9:30pm: The Eye of the Beholder
10pm: Living Doll
10:30pm: The Invaders
11pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?
11:30pm: The Hitch-Hiker
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
12am: The Parallel (hourlong episode)
1am: The Hunt
1:30am: Kick the Can
2am: The Fugitive
2:30am: Little Girl Lost
3am: Come Wander With Me
3:30am: I Sing the Body Electric
4am: Cavender Is Coming
4:30am: The Changing of the Guard
5am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine
5:30am: Escape Clause
6am: And When the Sky Was Opened
6:30am: The Purple Testament
7am: What's in the Box?
7:30am: Dead Man's Shoes
8am: Hocus-Pocus and Frisby
8:30am: Back There
9am: Penny For Your Thoughts
9:30am: The Night of the Meek
10am: Valley of the Shadow (hourlong episode)
11am: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street
11:30am: The Man in the Bottle
12pm: Stopover in a Quiet Town
12:30pm: A Stop at Willoughby
1pm: A Nice Place to Visit
1:30pm: Walking Distance
2pm: The New Exhibit (hourlong episode)
3pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
3:30pm: Nick of Time
4pm: What You Need
4:30pm: To Serve Man
5pm: The Trade-Ins
5:30pm: The Odyssey of Flight 33
6pm: On Thursday We Leave For Home (hourlong episode)
7pm: The After Hours
7:30pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit
8pm: The Trouble With Templeton
8:30pm: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim
9pm: The Rip Van Winkle Caper
9:30pm: Shadow Play
10pm: Two
10:30pm: The Passersby
11pm: The Grave
11:30pm: Deaths-Head Revisited
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12am: The Midnight Sun
12:30am: In Praise of Pip
1am: The Little People
1:30am: The Bewitchin' Pool
2am: A World of His Own
2:30am: A Game of Pool
3am: The Lonely
3:30am: Long Distance Call
4am: The Silence
4:30am: Elegy
5am: A World of Difference
5:30am: Twenty Two
6am: People Are Alike All Over
6:30am: Person or Persons Unknown