'The Twilight Zone' New Year's Marathons 2019-2020: A Full Episode Guide

Rod Serling's classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone turned 60 back in October, and the series is still as enjoyable and relevant as ever. You don't have to look any further than Jordan Peele's recent reboot of the series for CBS All Access, or the similar sensibilities found in Peele's horror films like Get Out and Us, to see how influential Serling's creation remains.

Further proof of the series' continued popularity is Syfy's long-running tradition of airing an always highly anticipated marathon of classic Twilight Zone episodes over New Year's Eve and Day, and the network is doing that again in 2019. Syfy's 2019 Twilight Zone New Year's marathon runs just under 48 hours, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 6am ET and running until Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 4am ET. It features 92 episodes, including plenty of fan-favorite installments.

Syfy is not alone in ringing in the New Year with The Twilight Zone. For the second year now, digital broadcast network Decades will be airing its own marathon of memorable episodes, in a celebration of the show called "A Toast to Twilight" that will run a full 48 hours. Decades starts its Zone party Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7am ET, with the marathon ending Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7am ET. Along with some usual favorites, Decades' marathon will also feature some rarely seen hourlong Twilight Zone episodes from the show's fourth season.

Below are rundowns of the episodes each network is airing during their respective Twilight Zone New Year's marathons.

Syfy's The Twilight Zone New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Marathon 2019 Episode Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

6am: One for the Angels

6:30am: Mr. Denton on Doomsday

7am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine

7:30am: Walking Distance

8am: Escape Clause

8:30am: Perchance to Dream

9am: Judgment Night

9:30am: And When the Sky Was Opened

10am: What You Need

10:30am: The Four of Us Are Dying

11am: Third From the Sun

11:30am: The Fever

12pm: The Last Flight

12:30pm: The Purple Testament

1pm: Elegy

1:30pm: A World of Difference

2pm: Long Live Walter Jameson

2:30pm: People Are Alike All Over

3pm: Execution

3:30pm: The Big Tall Wish

4pm: A Nice Place to Visit

4:30pm: Nightmare as a Child

5pm: A Stop at Willoughby

5:30pm: The Chaser

6pm: A Passage for Trumpet

6:30pm: Mr. Bevis

7pm: Where Is Everybody? (series premiere episode that first aired Oct. 2, 1959)

7:30pm: Time Enough at Last

8pm: The Hitch-Hiker

8:30pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street

9pm: Eye of the Beholder

9:30pm: The Invaders

10pm: It's a Good Life

10:30pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit

11pm: The Dummy

11:30pm: Living Doll

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

12am: The Mighty Casey

12:30am: A World of His Own

1am: King Nine Will Not Return

1:30am: A Man in the Bottle

2am: Nervous Man in a Four Dollar Room

2:30am: A Thing About Machines

3am: The Howling Man

3:30am: The Lateness of the Hour

4am: The Trouble With Templeton

4:30am: A Most Unusual Camera

5am: Night of the Meek

5:30am: Dust

6am: Back There

6:30am: The Whole Truth

7am: A Penny for Your Thoughts

7:30am: Twenty Two

8am: The Odyssey of Flight 33

8:30am: Mr. Dingle, the Strong

9am: Static

9:30am: The Prime Movers

10am: Long Distance Call

10:30am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim

11am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper

11:30am: The Silence

12pm: Shadow Play

12:30pm: The Mind and the Matter

1pm: The Obsolete Man

1:30pm: Two

2pm: The Arrival

2:30pm: The Shelter

3pm: The Passersby

3:30pm: A Game of Pool

4pm: The Mirror

4:30pm: The Grave

5pm: Deaths-Head Revisited

5:30pm: Still Valley

6pm: The Jungle

6:30pm: Once Upon a Time

7pm: The Lonely

7:30pm: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air

8pm: Mirror Image

8:30pm: The After Hours

9pm: Nick of Time

9:30pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?

10pm: The Midnight Sun

10:30pm: To Serve Man

11pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet

11:30pm: The Masks

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

12am: A Quality of Mercy

12:30am: Nothing in the Dark

1am: One More Pallbearer

1:30am: Dead Man's Shoes

2am: The Hunt

2:30am: Showdown With Rance McGrew

3am: Kick the Can

3:30am: A Piano in the House

Decades TV's "A Toast to Twilight" Twilight Zone New Year's Celebration 2019 Episode Schedule (All Times Eastern; check your local lineup or click here for Decades availability)

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

7am: The Dummy

7:30am: A Most Unusual Camera

8am: Queen of the Nile

8:30am: Long Live Walter Jameson

9am: Execution

9:30am: Nightmare as a Child

10am: In His Image (hourlong episode)

11am: One for the Angels

11:30am: Where Is Everybody? (series premiere episode that first aired Oct. 2, 1959)

12pm: A Quality of Mercy

12:30pm: The Obsolete Man

1pm: The Chaser

1:30pm: Once Upon a Time

2pm: Printer's Devil (hourlong episode)

3pm: A Piano in the House

3:30pm: One More Pallbearer

4pm: The Four of Us Are Dying

4:30pm: Nothing in the Dark

5pm: The Shelter

5:30pm: The Jeopardy Room

6pm: Death Ship (hourlong episode)

7pm: It's a Good Life

7:30pm: The Howling Man

8pm: The Masks

8:30pm: Mirror Image

9pm: Time Enough at Last

9:30pm: The Eye of the Beholder

10pm: Living Doll

10:30pm: The Invaders

11pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?

11:30pm: The Hitch-Hiker

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

12am: The Parallel (hourlong episode)

1am: The Hunt

1:30am: Kick the Can

2am: The Fugitive

2:30am: Little Girl Lost

3am: Come Wander With Me

3:30am: I Sing the Body Electric

4am: Cavender Is Coming

4:30am: The Changing of the Guard

5am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine

5:30am: Escape Clause

6am: And When the Sky Was Opened

6:30am: The Purple Testament

7am: What's in the Box?

7:30am: Dead Man's Shoes

8am: Hocus-Pocus and Frisby

8:30am: Back There

9am: Penny For Your Thoughts

9:30am: The Night of the Meek

10am: Valley of the Shadow (hourlong episode)

11am: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street

11:30am: The Man in the Bottle

12pm: Stopover in a Quiet Town

12:30pm: A Stop at Willoughby

1pm: A Nice Place to Visit

1:30pm: Walking Distance

2pm: The New Exhibit (hourlong episode)

3pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet

3:30pm: Nick of Time

4pm: What You Need

4:30pm: To Serve Man

5pm: The Trade-Ins

5:30pm: The Odyssey of Flight 33

6pm: On Thursday We Leave For Home (hourlong episode)

7pm: The After Hours

7:30pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit

8pm: The Trouble With Templeton

8:30pm: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim

9pm: The Rip Van Winkle Caper

9:30pm: Shadow Play

10pm: Two

10:30pm: The Passersby

11pm: The Grave

11:30pm: Deaths-Head Revisited

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

12am: The Midnight Sun

12:30am: In Praise of Pip

1am: The Little People

1:30am: The Bewitchin' Pool

2am: A World of His Own

2:30am: A Game of Pool

3am: The Lonely

3:30am: Long Distance Call

4am: The Silence

4:30am: Elegy

5am: A World of Difference

5:30am: Twenty Two

6am: People Are Alike All Over

6:30am: Person or Persons Unknown