'Twilight Zone,' 'Game of Thrones' & More TV Trailers From Super Bowl LIII (VIDEO)
Super Bowl Sunday is equally about commercials as it is about football (we think!).
The big game always means big trailers will drop for TV and movies. Last night, fans got a sneak peek at CBS All Access’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, a first look at Season 3 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and Netflix's new nature series Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
Plus, Bud Light teamed up with HBO's Game of Thrones to hype fans up for the final season!
Check them all out below:
The Handmaid's Tale
Season 3, Coming soon, Hulu
Game of Thrones
Final Season, Premiere, Sunday, April, HBO
The Twilight Zone
Series Premiere, April 1, CBS All Access
Hanna
Series Premiere, March 2019, Amazon Prime Video
Million Dollar Mile
Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 27, 9/8c, CBS
Our Planet
Series Premiere, April 5, NetflixAlertMe