'Twilight Zone,' 'Game of Thrones' & More TV Trailers From Super Bowl LIII (VIDEO)

Super Bowl Sunday is equally about commercials as it is about football (we think!).

The big game always means big trailers will drop for TV and movies. Last night, fans got a sneak peek at CBS All Access’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, a first look at Season 3 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and Netflix's new nature series Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Plus, Bud Light teamed up with HBO's Game of Thrones to hype fans up for the final season!

Check them all out below:

The Handmaid's Tale

Season 3, Coming soon, Hulu

Game of Thrones

Final Season, Premiere, Sunday, April, HBO

The Twilight Zone

Series Premiere, April 1, CBS All Access

Hanna

Series Premiere, March 2019, Amazon Prime Video

Million Dollar Mile

Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 27, 9/8c, CBS

Our Planet

Series Premiere, April 5, Netflix