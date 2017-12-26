Syfy's 'Twilight Zone' New Year's Marathon 2017: What Episodes Are Airing?
For over two decades now, Syfy has made it an annual tradition for fans of Rod Serling's classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone to be able to sit down for many hours straight over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and enjoy memorable episodes from the series.
This year is no exception, as Syfy's Twilight Zone New Year's Eve Marathon will again air, beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at 4am ET, and running through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at 4am ET. So you get a full 48 hours in the Zone as you ring out 2017 and ring in 2018!
This year's episode lineup features a nice mix of familiar classics along with some lesser-know entries, including some of the hourlong episodes. Check out the episode schedule below to see if any of your favorites are airing!
2017 Syfy Twilight Zone New Year's Marathon Episode Schedule (All Times ET)
Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017
4am: The Howling Man
4:30am: Where Is Everybody?
5am: The Thirty-Fathom Grave
6am: Mirror Image
6:30am: The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank
7am: A Piano in the House
7:30am: The Bard
8:30am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper
9am: Escape Clause
9:30am: Shadow Play
10am: The Obsolete Man
10:30am: The Mirror
11am: The Little People
11:30am: A Quality of Mercy
12pm: Valley of the Shadow
1pm: The Prime Movers
1:30pm: Back There
2pm: The Lateness of the Hour
2:30pm: The Fever
3pm: The Midnight Sun
3:30pm: The Arrival
4pm: The Grave
4:30pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit
5pm: Nothing in the Dark
5:30pm: The Lonely
6pm: The Bewitchin' Pool
6:30pm: Person or Persons Unknown
7pm: Hocus-Pocus and Frisby
7:30pm: Stopover in a Quiet Town
8pm: It's a Good Life
8:30pm: A Kind of Stopwatch
9pm: I Sing the Body Electric
9:30pm: The Invaders
10pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street
10:30pm: The Dummy
11pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
11:30pm: The Masks
Monday, Jan. 1, 2018
12am: Of Late I Think of Cliffordville
1am: The After Hours
1:30am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim
2am: The Silence
2:30am: The Gift
3am: Mr. Garrity and the Graves
3:30am: A Most Unusual Camera
4am: One More Pallbearer
4:30am: Judgement Night
5am: He's Alive
6am: The Old Man in the Cave
6:30am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine
7am: Cavendar Is Coming
7:30am: A Short Drink From a Certain Fountain
8am: A World of His Own
8:30am: Ring-a-Ding Girl
9am: Twenty-Two
9:30am: A Stop at Willoughby
10am: Nightmare as a Child
10:30am: Sounds and Silences
11am: Probe 7, Over and Out
11:30am: What's in the Box?
12pm: In Praise of Pip
12:30pm: The Brain Center at Mr. Whipple's
1pm: From Agnes With Love
1:30pm: The Trade-Ins
2pm: The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross
2:30pm: The Mighty Casey
3pm: Long Distance Call
3:30pm: Walking Distance
4pm: The Hitch-Hiker
4:30pm: The Encounter
5pm: People Are Alike All Over
5:30pm: Little Girl Lost
6pm: A Game of Pool
6:30pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?
7pm: The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms
7:30pm: The Odyssey of Flight 33
8pm: Nick of Time
8:30pm: Time Enough at Last
9pm: The Shelter
9:30pm: Living Doll
10pm: To Serve Man
10:30pm: A Penny for Your Thoughts
11pm: Eye of the Beholder
11:30pm: Number 12 Looks Just Like You
Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018
12am: The New Exhibit
1am: Night Call
1:30am: And When the Sky Was Opened
2am: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air
2:30am: The Long Morrow
3am: Spur of the Moment
3:30am: Four O'Clock