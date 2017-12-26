Syfy's 'Twilight Zone' New Year's Marathon 2017: What Episodes Are Airing?

For over two decades now, Syfy has made it an annual tradition for fans of Rod Serling's classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone to be able to sit down for many hours straight over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and enjoy memorable episodes from the series.

This year is no exception, as Syfy's Twilight Zone New Year's Eve Marathon will again air, beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at 4am ET, and running through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at 4am ET. So you get a full 48 hours in the Zone as you ring out 2017 and ring in 2018!

This year's episode lineup features a nice mix of familiar classics along with some lesser-know entries, including some of the hourlong episodes. Check out the episode schedule below to see if any of your favorites are airing!

CBS All Access Confirms Jordan Peele-Produced 'Twilight Zone' Revival Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez will executive-produce the series and collaborate on the premiere episode.

2017 Syfy Twilight Zone New Year's Marathon Episode Schedule (All Times ET)

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017

4am: The Howling Man

4:30am: Where Is Everybody?

5am: The Thirty-Fathom Grave

6am: Mirror Image

6:30am: The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank

7am: A Piano in the House

7:30am: The Bard

8:30am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper

9am: Escape Clause

9:30am: Shadow Play

10am: The Obsolete Man

10:30am: The Mirror

11am: The Little People

11:30am: A Quality of Mercy

12pm: Valley of the Shadow

1pm: The Prime Movers

1:30pm: Back There

2pm: The Lateness of the Hour

2:30pm: The Fever

3pm: The Midnight Sun

3:30pm: The Arrival

4pm: The Grave

4:30pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit

5pm: Nothing in the Dark

5:30pm: The Lonely

6pm: The Bewitchin' Pool

6:30pm: Person or Persons Unknown

7pm: Hocus-Pocus and Frisby

7:30pm: Stopover in a Quiet Town

8pm: It's a Good Life

8:30pm: A Kind of Stopwatch

9pm: I Sing the Body Electric

9:30pm: The Invaders

10pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street

10:30pm: The Dummy

11pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet

11:30pm: The Masks

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

12am: Of Late I Think of Cliffordville

1am: The After Hours

1:30am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim

2am: The Silence

2:30am: The Gift

3am: Mr. Garrity and the Graves

3:30am: A Most Unusual Camera

4am: One More Pallbearer

4:30am: Judgement Night

5am: He's Alive

6am: The Old Man in the Cave

6:30am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine

7am: Cavendar Is Coming

7:30am: A Short Drink From a Certain Fountain

8am: A World of His Own

8:30am: Ring-a-Ding Girl

9am: Twenty-Two

9:30am: A Stop at Willoughby

10am: Nightmare as a Child

10:30am: Sounds and Silences

11am: Probe 7, Over and Out

11:30am: What's in the Box?

12pm: In Praise of Pip

12:30pm: The Brain Center at Mr. Whipple's

1pm: From Agnes With Love

1:30pm: The Trade-Ins

2pm: The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross

2:30pm: The Mighty Casey

3pm: Long Distance Call

3:30pm: Walking Distance

4pm: The Hitch-Hiker

4:30pm: The Encounter

5pm: People Are Alike All Over

5:30pm: Little Girl Lost

6pm: A Game of Pool

6:30pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?

7pm: The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms

7:30pm: The Odyssey of Flight 33

8pm: Nick of Time

8:30pm: Time Enough at Last

9pm: The Shelter

9:30pm: Living Doll

10pm: To Serve Man

10:30pm: A Penny for Your Thoughts

11pm: Eye of the Beholder

11:30pm: Number 12 Looks Just Like You

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018

12am: The New Exhibit

1am: Night Call

1:30am: And When the Sky Was Opened

2am: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air

2:30am: The Long Morrow

3am: Spur of the Moment

3:30am: Four O'Clock