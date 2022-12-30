Syfy’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathon: Everything You Need to Know

As is tradition, Syfy will once again be ringing in the New Year with a marathon of The Twilight Zone, bringing viewers four days of weird and wonderful stories to set 2023 off right.

So, if partying and drinking are not your thing, why not spend the New Year with Rod Serling and his classic anthology series? Does that sound like a good plan? Well, if so, here’s everything you need to know before you set forth on your travels through another dimension.

What Is It?

The Twilight Zone Marathon is a now 28-year tradition on Syfy, which features a lineup of classic episodes from the iconic television series. This year’s edition is set to be the biggest yet, starting on December 31 and stretching all the way until January 3.

When Does It Start?

The marathon begins on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at 5 am, with Season 1’s “A Nice Place To Visit,” about a thief contemplating the afterlife.

Episodes will continue airing back-to-back, with the final episode of the marathon, “I Sing The Body Electric,” closing things out at 3:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Which Episodes Are Included?

Many legendary episodes will air as part of the marathon, including the alien invasion episode “To Serve Man,” the airplane horror “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” the body horror favorite “Eye of the Beholder,” and the scary science-fiction classic “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.”

In addition, episodes of the Jordan Peele-produced revival will be included in the marathon, with “Meet In The Middle,” “The Wunderkind,” and “The Who Of You” airing on Sunday, January 1.

Where Can I Find The Full Schedule?

If you want to know precisely when each episode is airing, you can visit https://www.syfy.com/schedule, which includes the title of every episode in the marathon and the time of broadcast.

The Twilight Zone Marathon, Kicks Off, Saturday, December 31, 5 am, SyFy