Step Into 'The Twilight Zone' With an All-New, Star-Studded Teaser (VIDEO)

CBS All Access just got a whole lot creepier with the release of its first official The Twilight Zone teaser trailer.

Jordan Peele's new project harks back to the original '50s/'60s series as confusion, horror, and mystery pervade the multi-dimensional episodes. In the newly released segment, the show's all-star cast is on full display as the all-too-familiar theme plays in the background.

Among the key players seen in the trailer are Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Greg Kinnear, Steven Yeun, Jacob Tremblay, Allison Tolman, and Peele himself. A surprise among the many faces, though, is the previously unannounced Tracy Morgan, who makes an eerie appearance. "You happy with your life? he asks in a darkened bar room.

Of course, those familiar with the original can anticipate seeing Peele take over Rod Serling's post as the new host. The Oscar winner also executive-produces the upcoming streamer series.

Unlike the past, The Twilight Zone goes modern with color instead of its original black-and-white. Without that veil to separate fantasy from reality, it will leave viewers questioning which dimension they're in.

Catch the entrancing new trailer below, and mark your calendars to enter The Twilight Zone Monday, April 1.

The Twilight Zone, Season Premiere, Monday, April 1, CBS All Access