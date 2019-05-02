Worth Watching: 'Grey's-Station 19' Crossover, 'Twilight Zone' in Space, Rap Battle on 'SVU'

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Grey's Anatomy (8/7c, ABC): Hey, if it's good enough for Chicago, which frequently blurs the boundaries of its various Dick Wolf series on NBC with crossovers, why not Seattle? Which explains why Grey's is once again collaborating with its firehouse spinoff Station 19 (9/8c) for a crossover stunt in which Maggie (Kelly McCreary) treats one of the Station 19 crew who's in a life-threatening way, with the vigil continuing into the second hour. Other Grey's subplots involve Jo (Camilla Luddington), who we hope snaps out of her depression soon, and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who jeopardizes her career while treating a family seeking asylum.

The Twilight Zone (streaming on CBS All Access): With a tip of the hat to Ray Bradbury, the anthology embraces its classic sci-fi roots with "Six Degrees of Freedom" (by Heather Anne Campbell and Glen Morgan), a claustrophobic psychological thriller set about the first manned flight to Mars. The launch doesn't exactly go off without a hitch, making the entire journey fraught with tension, suspicion and peril. Among the crew: DeWanda Wise (Netflix's She’s Gotta Have It) and 2 Dope Queens' Jessica Williams.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (10/9c, NBC): The SVU team get caught in the middle of a potentially deadly rap battle while investigating the home assault of a glamorous pop star (The Carmichael Show's Amber Stevens West) who's married to a popular rapper (Orlando Jones). Could the crime have anything to do with the husband's social-media-fueled "diss war" with a recording rival (Snoop Dogg)? It all gets very personal for Fin (Ice-T), whose close ties with the prime suspect's family — especially his overprotective mother (Lost's L. Scott Caldwell) could get him tossed off the case.

Inside Thursday TV: Nick and Vanessa Lachey host, and Nick will perform, at the 2019 Miss USA Competition (8/7c) from Reno Tahoe's Grand Sierra Resort and Casino's Grand Theatre. Also performing during the pageant: The Masked Singer "winner" T-Pain… Marking the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II, Turner Classic Movies devotes Thursdays in May to a series titled Never Surrender: WWII in the Movies (8/7c), focusing on life on the homefront. First up are two supreme tearjerkers: 1944's Since You Went Away (8/7c), starring Claudette Colbert, and Greer Garson's Emmy-winning performance as Mrs. Miniver (11:15/10:15c)… Streaming on Facebook Watch: the docuseries Stephen vs. the Game, a behind-the-scenes look at NBA superstar Stephen Curry over the last championship year.