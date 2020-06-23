Billy Porter Steps Into 'The Twilight Zone' in Season 2 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

"You are not who you appear to be." And with that, Billy Porter steps into The Twilight Zone Season 2.

The Pose star plays Keith in "The Who of You," one of 10 episodes dropping on CBS All Access on Thursday, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

"I see a man pretending to be something he's not. Do you even know?" Keith continues, greeting the man who just stepped into his shop. "Do you know who you are? ... You want to find out?"

The man, who introduces himself as Harry, hopes that Keith can help him. Watch the clip above to see if he's willing to.

In "The Who of You," a struggling actor, Harry, risks it all in hopes of catching his big break, but an impulsive scheme takes a few unexpected turns. This episode also stars Ethan Embry and Daniel Sunjata.

Executive producer Jordan Peele returns as host in the second season of his and Simon Kinberg's modern re-imagining of the classic TV series. Through "introspection and self-exploration," these new episodes will bring viewers to the dimension filled with endless possibilities.

The Twilight Zone, Season 2, Thursday, June 25, CBS All Access