Syfy's 2018 'Twilight Zone' New Year's Marathon: The Complete Episode Lineup
There is plenty of understandable excitement ahead of Jordan Peele's reboot of the classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone, which is heading to CBS All Access in 2019.
While previous attempts at reviving this iconic franchise have not been very successful, Peele's looks a lot more promising since it is clear through his work — particularly in a film like Get Out — that the writer/producer/director not only has a firm and respectful sense of the original series' twisty, often nightmarish scenarios and storytelling, but also really understands the humanity and sense of social justice that creator Rod Serling wove into his stories to make them as thought-provoking as they were thrilling.
You can see those themes of Serling's original creation in action when Syfy airs the 23rd installment of its annual year-end marathon of original Twilight Zone episodes over New Year's Eve and Day. 2018's binge-watch event begins late on Dec. 30 and runs through early Jan. 2.
It's a good way to ring in 2019, a year that will not only see Peele's revival, but will also mark the 60th anniversary of The Twilight Zone's original CBS debut on Oct. 2, 1959, with the episode "Where Is Everybody?" That first episode will be one of the many entries airing during Syfy's 112-episode, 48-plus-hour marathon this year.
The programming event will also again, of course, feature fan-favorite episodes in primetime on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including "Eye of the Beholder," "Time Enough at Last," "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" and "To Serve Man," among others.
None of the hourlong episodes are airing this time, but we did notice a few half-hour episodes are scheduled this year that haven't been frequently shown during Syfy's previous marathons, like "The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross." So this might be a chance for even longtime fans to encounter a new entry or two, or one they haven't seen in a while.
Check out a full schedule of Syfy's 2018 Twilight Zone New Year's marathon below:
SYFY'S THE TWILIGHT ZONE NEW YEAR'S MARATHON 2018-19 (ALL TIMES ET/PT)
SUNDAY, DEC. 30, 2018
11pm: Static
11:30pm The Prime Movers
MONDAY, DEC. 31, 2018
12am: Long Distance Call
12:30am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim
1am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper
1:30am: The Silence
2am: Shadow Play
2:30am: The Mind and the Matter
3am: The Obsolete Man
3:30am: Two
4am: The Arrival
4:30am: The Shelter
5am: The Passerby
5:30am: The Mirror
6am: The Grave
6:30am: Death's Head Revisited
7am: The Midnight Sun
7:30am: Still Valley
8am: The Jungle
8:30am: Once Upon a Time
9am: A Quality of Mercy
9:30am: Nothing in the Dark
10am: One More Pallbearer
10:30am: Dead Man's Shoes
11am: The Hunt
11:30am: Showdown With Rance McGrew
12pm: Kick the Can
12:30pm: A Piano in the House
1pm: The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank
1:30pm: The Fugitive
2pm: Little Girl Lost
2:30pm: Person or Persons Unknown
3pm: The Gift
3:30pm: The Little People
4pm: Four O'Clock
4:30pm: The Trade-Ins
5pm: Hocus-Pocus and Frisby
5:30pm: The Dummy
6pm: Where Is Everybody?
6:30pm: Twenty-Two
7pm: The Odyssey of Flight 33
7:30pm: It's a Good Life
8pm: The Invaders
8:30pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street
9pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
9:30pm: Time Enough at Last
10pm: People Are Alike All Over
10:30pm: Walking Distance
11pm: The Hitch-Hiker
11:30pm: The Bewitchin' Pool
TUESDAY, JAN. 1, 2019
12am: The Changing of the Guard
12:30am: Young Man's Fancy
1am: Cavendar Is Coming
1:30am: In Praise of Pip
2am: Steel
2:30am: A Kind of Stopwatch
3am: The Last Night of a Jockey
3:30am: The Old Man in the Cave
4am: Uncle Simon
4:30am: Night Call
5am: Probe 7, Over and Out
5:30am: The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms
6am: A Short Drink From a Certain Fountain
6:30am: Ninety Years Without Slumbering
7am: Ring-a-Ding Girl
7:30am: You Drive
8am: Number Twelve Looks Just Like You
8:30am: The Long Morrow
9am: The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross
9:30am: Black Leather Jackets
10am: From Agnes With Love
10:30am: Spur of the Moment
11am: Stopover in a Quiet Town
11:30am: An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge
12pm: Queen of the Nile
12:30pm: What's in the Box?
1pm: I Am the Night — Color Me Black
1:30pm: Sounds and Silences
2pm: Caesar and Me
2:30pm: The Jeopardy Room
3pm: The Encounter
3:30pm: Mr. Garrity and the Graves
4pm: The Brain Center at Whipple's
4:30pm: Come Wander With Me
5pm: The Fear
5:30pm: One for the Angels
6pm: A World of Difference
6:30pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?
7pm: A Stop at Willoughby
7:30pm: The Masks
8pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit
8:30pm: Eye of the Beholder (pictured at top)
9pm: To Serve Man
9:30pm: Living Doll
10pm: Nick of Time
10:30pm: The After Hours
11pm: A Game of Pool
11:30pm: I Sing the Body Electric
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2, 2019
12am: Mr. Denton on Doomsday
12:30am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine
1am: Escape Clause
1:30am: The Lonely
2am: Perchance to Dream
2:30am Judgment Night
3am: And When the Sky Was Opened
3:30am: What You Need
4am: The Four of Us Are Dying
4:30am: Third From the Sun
5am: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air
5:30am: The Fever
6am: Love Live Walter Jameson
6:30am: Nothing in the Dark
