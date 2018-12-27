Syfy's 2018 'Twilight Zone' New Year's Marathon: The Complete Episode Lineup

There is plenty of understandable excitement ahead of Jordan Peele's reboot of the classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone, which is heading to CBS All Access in 2019.

While previous attempts at reviving this iconic franchise have not been very successful, Peele's looks a lot more promising since it is clear through his work — particularly in a film like Get Out — that the writer/producer/director not only has a firm and respectful sense of the original series' twisty, often nightmarish scenarios and storytelling, but also really understands the humanity and sense of social justice that creator Rod Serling wove into his stories to make them as thought-provoking as they were thrilling.

You can see those themes of Serling's original creation in action when Syfy airs the 23rd installment of its annual year-end marathon of original Twilight Zone episodes over New Year's Eve and Day. 2018's binge-watch event begins late on Dec. 30 and runs through early Jan. 2.

It's a good way to ring in 2019, a year that will not only see Peele's revival, but will also mark the 60th anniversary of The Twilight Zone's original CBS debut on Oct. 2, 1959, with the episode "Where Is Everybody?" That first episode will be one of the many entries airing during Syfy's 112-episode, 48-plus-hour marathon this year.

The programming event will also again, of course, feature fan-favorite episodes in primetime on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including "Eye of the Beholder," "Time Enough at Last," "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" and "To Serve Man," among others.

None of the hourlong episodes are airing this time, but we did notice a few half-hour episodes are scheduled this year that haven't been frequently shown during Syfy's previous marathons, like "The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross." So this might be a chance for even longtime fans to encounter a new entry or two, or one they haven't seen in a while.

Check out a full schedule of Syfy's 2018 Twilight Zone New Year's marathon below:

SYFY'S THE TWILIGHT ZONE NEW YEAR'S MARATHON 2018-19 (ALL TIMES ET/PT)

SUNDAY, DEC. 30, 2018

11pm: Static

11:30pm The Prime Movers

MONDAY, DEC. 31, 2018

12am: Long Distance Call

12:30am: A Hundred Yards Over the Rim

1am: The Rip Van Winkle Caper

1:30am: The Silence

2am: Shadow Play

2:30am: The Mind and the Matter

3am: The Obsolete Man

3:30am: Two

4am: The Arrival

4:30am: The Shelter

5am: The Passerby

5:30am: The Mirror

6am: The Grave

6:30am: Death's Head Revisited

7am: The Midnight Sun

7:30am: Still Valley

8am: The Jungle

8:30am: Once Upon a Time

9am: A Quality of Mercy

9:30am: Nothing in the Dark

10am: One More Pallbearer

10:30am: Dead Man's Shoes

11am: The Hunt

11:30am: Showdown With Rance McGrew

12pm: Kick the Can

12:30pm: A Piano in the House

1pm: The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank

1:30pm: The Fugitive

2pm: Little Girl Lost

2:30pm: Person or Persons Unknown

3pm: The Gift

3:30pm: The Little People

4pm: Four O'Clock

4:30pm: The Trade-Ins

5pm: Hocus-Pocus and Frisby

5:30pm: The Dummy

6pm: Where Is Everybody?

6:30pm: Twenty-Two

7pm: The Odyssey of Flight 33

7:30pm: It's a Good Life

8pm: The Invaders

8:30pm: The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street

9pm: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet

9:30pm: Time Enough at Last

10pm: People Are Alike All Over

10:30pm: Walking Distance

11pm: The Hitch-Hiker

11:30pm: The Bewitchin' Pool

TUESDAY, JAN. 1, 2019

12am: The Changing of the Guard

12:30am: Young Man's Fancy

1am: Cavendar Is Coming

1:30am: In Praise of Pip

2am: Steel

2:30am: A Kind of Stopwatch

3am: The Last Night of a Jockey

3:30am: The Old Man in the Cave

4am: Uncle Simon

4:30am: Night Call

5am: Probe 7, Over and Out

5:30am: The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms

6am: A Short Drink From a Certain Fountain

6:30am: Ninety Years Without Slumbering

7am: Ring-a-Ding Girl

7:30am: You Drive

8am: Number Twelve Looks Just Like You

8:30am: The Long Morrow

9am: The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross

9:30am: Black Leather Jackets

10am: From Agnes With Love

10:30am: Spur of the Moment

11am: Stopover in a Quiet Town

11:30am: An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge

12pm: Queen of the Nile

12:30pm: What's in the Box?

1pm: I Am the Night — Color Me Black

1:30pm: Sounds and Silences

2pm: Caesar and Me

2:30pm: The Jeopardy Room

3pm: The Encounter

3:30pm: Mr. Garrity and the Graves

4pm: The Brain Center at Whipple's

4:30pm: Come Wander With Me

5pm: The Fear

5:30pm: One for the Angels

6pm: A World of Difference

6:30pm: Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?

7pm: A Stop at Willoughby

7:30pm: The Masks

8pm: Five Characters in Search of an Exit

8:30pm: Eye of the Beholder (pictured at top)

9pm: To Serve Man

9:30pm: Living Doll

10pm: Nick of Time

10:30pm: The After Hours

11pm: A Game of Pool

11:30pm: I Sing the Body Electric

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2, 2019

12am: Mr. Denton on Doomsday

12:30am: The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine

1am: Escape Clause

1:30am: The Lonely

2am: Perchance to Dream

2:30am Judgment Night

3am: And When the Sky Was Opened

3:30am: What You Need

4am: The Four of Us Are Dying

4:30am: Third From the Sun

5am: I Shot an Arrow Into the Air

5:30am: The Fever

6am: Love Live Walter Jameson

6:30am: Nothing in the Dark