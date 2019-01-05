'The Twilight Zone' Reboot Will Have 'Homages' to the Classics But Blow Your Mind

Welcome back to The Twilight Zone — a new show we confess we know little about. But that’s kind of perfect, isn't it? Because according to the 1959–64 original, the Twilight Zone is all about imagination.

This fourth reboot is executive produced by X-Men: Apocalypse scribe Simon Kinberg and writer-director-actor Jordan Peele, who also narrates à la creator Rod Serling. CBS All Access programming chief Julie McNamara notes that Peele's narrator doesn't just bookend each story — he is "part of the environment."

Greg Kinnear, John Cho, Steven Yeun, Allison Tolman, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani and Jacob Tremblay all appear. And Adam Scott stars in "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," which is not a redo of William Shatner's 1963 "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet."

McNamara calls the classics a "jumping-off point," adding that fans will recognize elements "as homages," but none of the episodes play out the same way. Bet your mind will still be blown, though.

The Twilight Zone, Premiere TBA, CBS All Access