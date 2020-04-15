Shows
Never Have I Ever
The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager.
July 1, 4:30 pm
'Never Have I Ever' Renewed: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
May 23, 12:00 pm
Q&A
'Never Have I Ever' Director Talks Representation & the Ben-Paxton Debate
May 21, 11:30 am
Sendhil Ramamurthy on Going From 'Flash' Baddie to Lovable Dad on 'Never Have I Ever' (VIDEO)
May 16, 5:00 pm
Which 'Never Have I Ever' Character Are You? (QUIZ)
May 10, 1:00 pm
Opinion
Why 'Never Have I Ever' Is One of the Best Teen Shows in Recent Years
May 2, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (April 24-30): 'Look After Yourself Once in a While'
April 27, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Prodigal Son' and 'Deadwater Fell' Finales, Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' on Netflix
April 15, 4:00 pm
'Never Have I Ever': See First Trailer for Mindy Kaling's Coming-of-Age Comedy (VIDEO)