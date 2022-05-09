‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 First Look: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Photos

The third season of Netflix‘s comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever is set to premiere on Friday, August 12, and the streamer is whetting viewers’ appetites with a selection of first look photos.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age comedy revolves around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American high school student dealing with the sudden death of her father. The story is loosely based on Kaling’s childhood experiences in the Boston area.

The end of Season 2 saw Devi once again caught up in a love triangle with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Benjamin “Ben” Gross (Jaren Lewison). After Devi and Paxton finally go public with their secret relationship, Ben believes that his former flame always preferred Paxton over him. However, things are thrown back up in the air when Eleanor (Ramona Young) reveals that Devi has feelings for Ben and had initially chosen him over Paxton.

Never Have I Ever also stars Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mother Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin Kamala Nandiwadal, Lee Rodriguez as Devi’s best friend Fabiola Torres, and John McEnroe as himself, the narrator of the series and Mohan’s idol.

The first look photos also tease a new addition to the cast, Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh, aka Des, an Indian-American student who goes to an elite private school. The photos also reveal the return of recurring characters Eric Perkins (Jack Seavor McDonald), Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri), and Trent Harrison (Benjamin Norris).

Never Have I Ever premiered on Netflix on April 27, 2020, and has been praised for breaking South Asian stereotypes. The second season debuted on July 15, 2021, and was renewed for a third season the following month. A fourth and final season is expected to air in 2023.

Check out more first look photos below.

Never Have I Ever, Season 3, Premieres, Friday, August 12, Netflix