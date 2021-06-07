Chrissy Teigen Drops Out of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ After Bullying Controversy

Chrissy Teigen has pulled out of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever amid a bullying controversy.

The model and TV personality was set to have a voice role in the second season of the Mindy Kaling comedy-drama but has bowed out following backlash to comments she made towards model and reality star Courtney Stodden a decade ago. In an interview with the Daily Beast, Stodden said that Teigen ridiculed them after they married actor Doug Hutchinson when he was 60 and they were 16. Stodden revealed Teigen had sent cruel direct messages, saying things like, “I can’t wait for you to die.”

In May, Teigen took to Twitter to publicly apologize to Stodden for her past behavior, writing, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

She added: “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior, but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly… I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Stodden later accepted the apology but noted on Instagram that neither Teigen nor her team got in touch privately. “In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” Stodden said. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

Never Have I Ever is coming of age comedy-drama partially based on Kaling’s childhood in Boston; it follows an Indian American high school student dealing with her father’s death. The series features various guest actors providing voice-over narration for key characters.