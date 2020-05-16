Which 'Never Have I Ever' Character Are You? (QUIZ)

Paige Strout
Which 'Never Have I Ever' Character Are You? (QUIZ), Featured Image
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Never Have I Ever has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Co-created by Mindy Kaling, the show follows Devi, an Indian American teen, through her high school struggles after the passing of her father.

Whether it's Devi’s friends, her family or love interests, anyone can identify with one of the show’s lovable characters. Are you hot-headed and feisty like Devi? Sweet and kind like Kamala? Insecure on the inside like Ben? Take the quiz below to find out which Never Have I Ever character you are.

