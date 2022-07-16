Ranking ‘Sex Lives of College Girls,’ ‘Never Have I Ever’ & More Mindy Kaling Shows

Lauren Dehollogne
Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project
©Hulu / courtesy Everett Collection

There are so many comedies out there right now, but one person who has continuously been on top of the game is Mindy Kaling. The start of her prolific career was as iconic as they come. After officially being introduced to her on The Office — as a star, writer, and executive producer — she has surpassed all expectations. (And we keep remembering her time on The Office, given she collaborates with people she’s worked with before, like B.J. Novak.)

She is one of the best comedy writers, and every show she has created so far has been a hit. Although all of them are within the realm of comedy, she has proven that she is a jack of all trades. Kaling’s work includes a teen show, one set in college, a retelling of an iconic movie, and adult contemporary magic.

Scroll down for a ranking of the TV shows Kaling’s created, including The Sex Lives of College Girls and The Mindy Project.

Hulu

Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019)

A reimagined version of the iconic movie Four Weddings and a Funeral brings the concept to the modern age. While Hugh Grant’s floppy hair is nowhere to be seen, luckily, Andie MacDowell does appear, albeit not as the character she played in the original. Like the movie, the series has its fun, tender, and emotionally evocative moments. But unlike the original, the show is extremely predictable. With all the cheesiness, it is easy to overlook the amazing acting performances, especially by Nathalie Emmanuel, who portrays Maya Jones. Her subtle body language really sells the story. It is somehow a tad too easy to identify who the characters we are supposed to be rooting for while others just seem comically annoying like Ainsley’s (Rebecca Rittenhouse) neighbor Gemma Thorpe-Blood (Zoe Boyle).

Even though we’re ranking Four Weddings and a Funeral low, it is by no means a bad show. The other shows have just been more exciting and groundbreaking. So, if you’re ever in need to watch a romcom but prefer a longer format, you’re in luck.

Available on Hulu

NBC

Champions (2018)

Champions feels the most like the premise of a standard, run-of-the-mill sitcom. Michael Patel (Josie Totah), a kid who grew up in Cleveland with a single mom, has had a lifelong dream to go to a performance high school in New York — the place where coincidentally his dad, whom he’s never met, lives. The simple set-up has characters you’d expect, like Vince Cook (Anders Holm), a single guy who is learning how to become a father in real-time, along. with his dimwitted but nice brother Matthew (Andy Favreau), who is thrilled to have become an uncle. The best part of the show is the loveable theater kid Michael. Totah delivers every line with the poise of a seasoned professional.

Champions might not be the exciting thing out there, but it can be a nice escape as the twenty-minutes-long episodes are sure to give you comfort, some laughter with the quick-witted lines Michael delivers, and a few heartwarming moments.

Available on Netflix

Fox

The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

The Mindy Project’s opening sequence is unmatched. As Dr. Mindy Lahiri (Kaling) narrates her love for romcoms through the years, we get to see clips of When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Nothing Hill, and soon it seems like she is in one herself. But, of course, nothing is ever that easy. The rose-colored romantic façade falters, and we see Mindy at a police station handcuffed to the table as she retells the story about how she got there. Spoiler alert: indirectly because of her ex Tom’s (Bill Hader) wedding. As Gwen Grandy (Anna Camp) says, “Well, your life is not a romantic comedy,” leaving us to tune in to see if (or rather, how) she’ll get her happy ending.

Kaling is hilariously funny as always, but it is important to mention that through its six seasons (on Fox, then Hulu), the show did have its problems, including when it came to some of its jokes. It is however still a must-watch for every hopeless romantic out there!

Available on Hulu

Isabella B. Vosmikova/ Netflix

Never Have I Ever (2020-Present)

Some people love Never Have I Ever’s main character Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), while others can’t stand her. But one thing is for sure: Without Devi’s ability to make a mess out of her life, the series wouldn’t even be half as funny as it is. She might be a little rash and boy-crazy and do anything her mom opposes, yet it is still clear as day that Devi has her heart in the right place. She is also one of the most relatable characters on Netflix right now. It’s also essential to know that Devi is a teenage girl who just lost her dad. So, please cut her some slack — weren’t we all little monsters in high school, anyways?

Never Have I Ever uses popular tropes without feeling unnecessarily cliché. Devi’s love triangle — with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) — has been executed perfectly, and still feels very refreshing. It’s honestly a mystery who Devi will end up with at the end of the series because although Paxton seems to have the upper hand right now, that might change.

Loosely based on Kaling’s childhood experiences, Never Have I Ever is as heartwarming of a teen TV show as they come. Lauded to be a groundbreaking series, it is one everyone should watch. And hey, who would’ve thought John McEnroe would have the vital role of being the narrator of Devi’s thoughts and actions?

Available on Netflix (Season 3 Premiere, August 12)

HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-Present)

The Sex Lives of College Girls is Kaling’s latest addition and also the best show she has created so far. Not only does it explore the newly found freedom and sexuality of college girls in the best way possible, but it’s also an interesting area that hasn’t been approached like this before. While Bela (Amrit Kaur), an aspiring comedy writer, is a standout — she is hilarious and her infectious personality radiates through the screen — the core four are probably some of the most likeable and fully fleshed-out individuals on TV right now.

As with most shows Kaling created, The Sex Lives of College Girls took inspiration from her and co-creator Justin Noble’s own experience. They both went to prestigious universities on the East Coast (Kaling went to Dartmouth while Noble attended Yale). The series is set in the fictional Essex College in Vermont. Like the Harvard Lampoon, Essex College also has an esteemed comedy magazine – and the show uses its power to critique those institutions as many comedy outlets are still ruled by cis straight white men, with little space for anyone else.

Although they tend to solve its main characters’ problems within the span of an episode or two, it doesn’t get in the way of the message of how messy yet exciting these years are supposed to be. The biggest issue The Sex Lives of College Girls has is that there aren’t enough episodes for people to enjoy just yet!

Available on HBO Max (Season 2, TBA)

