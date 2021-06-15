‘Never Have I Ever’ Posters Tease Friendship, Family & Romance in Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Netflix has unveiled posters for the upcoming season of Never Have I Ever, set to drop Thursday, July 15, and they’re teasing new characters and dynamics for returning favorites.

In Season 2, the coming-of-age comedy continues for Indian American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she deals with the day-to-day struggles of growing up at school and at home. The show which also includes plenty of romantic drama is created by executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

Out of the four posters, it’s clear that some things haven’t changed between Devi and her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). The strict woman sends some suspicious side-eye towards her daughter, while Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) appears to be as happy as ever.

And what would the new season be without Devi’s pals Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) by her side? The girls also feature in two posters, below, alongside Devi and some of the other students at their high school.

And who could forget about the little love triangle that began to form at the end of Season 1 between Devi, her dream man Paxton (Darren Barnet), and on-again-off-again academic nemesis Ben (Jaren Lewison). Together, they feature in one of the posters hinting at more romance on the horizon, and a fourth poster featuring all of the teens introduces newbie Megan Suri who plays a yet-to-be-named character in Season 2.

If the posters aren’t enough to satisfy your craving for new episodes, stay tuned for the trailer event taking place on Netflix’s YouTube page beginning at 11/10c on Thursday, June 17. The cast and creatives will come together to share the trailer, teaser clips, play games, and more.

Never Have I Ever, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, July 15, Netflix