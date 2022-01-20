‘Never Have I Ever’ Adds Anirudh Pisharody for Season 3 at Netflix

The cast of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever is growing in its third season with the addition of Anirudh Pisharody who is joining the show for five episodes in the upcoming chapter.

Pisharody’s capacity as a recurring guest star will feature the young actor in the role of Des (short for Nirdesh), an Indian American teen boy who is just as smart as the show’s protagonist Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) but attends classes at an elite private school.

Currently in production for its third season, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher that follows the complicated life of first-generation Indian American teen girl, Devi. Whether it’s her academic ventures or her romantic life, there’s always something interesting going on for the girl at the center of this smart comedy.

Along with Ramakrishnan, Pisharody joins fellow Never Have I Ever stars Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and narrator John McEnroe among others for Season 3. Production for the show’s third season is currently ongoing in Los Angeles.

Originally from Austin, Texas, Pisharody currently resides in Los Angeles and has appeared in shows like 9-1-1, Last Man Standing, The Goldbergs, and SEAL Team. Along with creator Kaling and co-creator/showrunner/writer Lang, Never Have I Ever is executive produced by Howard Klein and David Miner. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Never Have I Ever‘s upcoming season as the production continues.

Never Have I Ever, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix