‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast to Give a Season 2 Sneak Peek to Benefit COVID-19 Relief in India

The Never Have I Ever cast and creators are doing some good and giving fans a treat on Saturday, May 8, at 5:30/4:30c.

There will be a live table read offering a sneak peek at what’s to come in Season 2 of the Netflix series as part of an effort to raise funds for GiveIndia to support COVID relief efforts. Creator Mindy Kaling shared the news herself on Instagram.

“Hey friends and fam! I am so excited about this. We are coming together to try to help our brothers and sisters in India,” Kaling wrote in the caption alongside a graphic promoting the table read. Her announcement also revealed that in addition to that peak into Season 2, there will be “a Q&A with some very special guests.”

The table read will take place on Netflix’s YouTube. (The live stream is already set up here.) This comes as fans wait for an exact Season 2 release date (star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Indian American teenager Devi, has teased that it will drop in July).

Never Have I Ever will continue to follow Devi as she deals with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, as well as new romantic relationships. Season 1 did end with her in the middle of a love triangle with her dream guy Paxton (Darren Barnet) and rival Ben (Jaren Lewison). The cast for Season 2 also includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and Common.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Lang Fisher serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the coming-of-age comedy. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner also executive produce.

Never Have I Ever, Table Read, Saturday, May 8, 5:30/4:30c, YouTube