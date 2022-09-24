Never Have I Ever‘s third season may have just dropped, but the cast is already looking ahead to the fourth and final chapter as they preview what’s next for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends.

In a teaser shared during Netflix’s TUDUM event on September 24, Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, and Darren Barnet spilled details from the set of Season 4, sharing with fans what they can look forward to when the series returns in 2023. Among the highlights are more teen drama, romance, and a new heartthrob?! Yes, the show is adding another character to its roster as Love, Victor‘s Michael Cimino joins the cast.

In the video preview above, Ramakrishnan looks over a script while sitting on set, “Damn, Devi. Only the first episode and she already has her work cut out for her,” the actress comments. Joining her on the couch in the set for Sherman Oaks High’s lounge, Jaren Lewison who plays Ben says, “Is it just me or did Ben become a stud over the summer?”

Ramakrishnan’s not so sure, “but can we talk about that boink card, though?” she asks excitedly. As fans of the show will recall, Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger as Devi showed up at Ben’s door with a card he’d given her earlier in the season, exchangeable for “one free boink” (in other words, are these two going to, ahem, consummate their friendship?).

But before Team Ben fans can claim victory, Barnet sits down alongside his costars who note that his character Paxton graduated. “C’mon guys, you can’t get rid of me that easily,” Barnet jokes, reassuring fans that Paxton will be back for more shenanigans. As the trio continues to look over the script, someone lets it drop that a wedding is happening this season, but for who? Could it be Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani), or in a twist of events, her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan)?

Only time will tell, but when the stars get a call from someone named Ethan, it’s revealed to be Cimino who tells them, “Say hello to the new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High.” Needless to say, the boys aren’t thrilled by this development.

What will be next for Devi, Ben, Paxton, and friends? Stay tuned for more details on the Mindy Kaling-Lang Fisher-created series as the final season nears.

Never Have I Ever, Season 4 Premiere, 2023, Netflix