A Streaming Bonanza (‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘North Water,’ ‘Dr. Death’), ‘Horror Stories’ and ‘Walking Dead’ Origins, Magnolia Network’s Digital Launch

As usual, there’s something for everyone in the wide world of streaming on a very busy Thursday. Netflix’s charming Never Have I Ever is back for a second season, while AMC+ and Peacock deliver riveting limited series in The North Water and Dr. Death. FX on Hulu spins off one of its most successful franchises with an American Horror Stories anthology, while The Walking Dead prepares for its final season by retracing the origins of its most popular current characters. Two of HGTV’s biggest stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, launch their own Magnolia Network, initially as a hub on discovery+.

ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

Never Have I Ever

Season Premiere

Mindy Kaling’s acclaimed and funky/funny teen romcom is back with double trouble in its second season, as Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) can’t decide between Ben (Jaren Lewison), the sweet nerd who appeals to her brainy side, or Paxton (Darren Barnet), who inflamed her hornier instincts. While she’s fretting as high-schoolers do, Devi’s insecurities escalate when a prettier, cooler Indian student (Megan Suri) arrives at Sherman Oaks High.

AMC

The North Water

Series Premiere

With episode titles like “We Men Are Wretched Things” and “To Live Is to Suffer,” there’s no doubting writer-director Andrew Haigh’s five-part adaptation of Ian McGuire’s celebrated novel will be a rough but gripping journey. Jack O’Connell stars as Patrick Sumner, a disgraced former Army surgeon in 1850s England who signs aboard a whaling vessel heading way North. Colin Farrell is his amoral, brutish nemesis, harpooner Henry Drax, whose animalistic appetites create murderous tension aboard the Volunteer. Before this arduous expedition is over, Sumner will confront his own most primitive nature—if that’s what it takes to survive this cruel world. Influences of Melville, Conrad and Cormac McCarthy factor into this brutal, bleak story, filmed with icy authenticity in Arctic locations.

PEACOCK

Dr. Death

Series Premiere

Just when you thought it was safe to go under the knife … This alarming and bingeworthy eight-part docudrama, based on the Wondery podcast, stars Joshua Jackson as the charismatic, ego-driven and disastrously incompetent neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who tends to leave his patients in much worse shape than when they met him. How has he been getting away with this malpractice, and why is he allowed to keep operating? That’s what two fellow doctors, the methodical neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and excitable vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (a hilarious Christian Slater), would like to know. Dr. Death track their efforts to stop the bad doctor, while going deep onto Duntsch’s backstory in an attempt to analyze his terrifying psychopathy.

FX ON HULU

American Horror Stories

Series Premiere

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horrific anthology series mutates into short-form stand-alone stories guaranteed to spook and/or gross you out. The new series begins with the two-part “Rubber(wo)Man,” in which a teenager and her two dads move into a presumably haunted house, which affects all of their relationships in the most perverse and terrifying way possible.

Eli Ade/AMC

The Walking Dead: Origins

Series Premiere

As the long-running zombie thriller heads into its 11th and extended final season, here’s a chance to relive the apocalypse from the perspective of the show’s current core survivors. Clips from their most memorable and harrowing moments are enhanced by narration from the actors, who also offer insight in new interviews. First up is fan favorite Daryl (Norman Reedus), followed the next three Thursdays by Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

Magnolia Network (launching on discovery+):

Renovation superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines officially launch their new network as a hub of Discovery’s streaming service before taking over DIY Network in January. The lineup of 150-plus hours of content include the first seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, joined by new series including Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp and the entire Fixer Upper library of episodes.

