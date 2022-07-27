‘Never Have I Ever’ Teases Devi & Paxton’s Public Romance in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Some changes are on the horizon for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends as Never Have I Ever gears up for Season 3.

Netflix is offering fans their first look at what’s next for the series co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher with an all-new trailer. Season 3 finds Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

One such relationship is with her ultimate crush Paxton (Darren Barnet) who seems glad to have her on his arm as they walk through the halls of their school. But could insecurities about their relationship lead to an early implosion? Only time will tell.

As things go sideways for the teen, Devi’s therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) asks, “did we discover that being in a relationship doesn’t solve all of our problems?” But Devi’s not ready to concede as she tells the professional, “Nice try, Dr. Ryan. The entire Olivia Rodrigo album would disagree with you.”

While drama with Paxton may be unfolding, it seems that a new guy could be catching Devi’s eye with the arrival of Anirudh Pisharody‘s Nirdesh, a.k.a. Des. The son of one of her mom’s friends, Devi expects a dork as she tells her friends about Des, but Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) confirms, “he definitely does not look like a dork.”

When it comes to relationships, Devi’s life is ever-changing, but her pals Fabiola and Eleanor (Ramona Young) remain close by her side through it all along with their friendship group’s latest addition Aneesa (Megan Suri). Also returning for some Season 3 fun are Jaren Lewison as Ben, Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mom Nalini, Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin Kamala, and John McEnroe as the series’ narrator.

Plus, don’t miss the addition of guest stars Deacon Phillippe and Terry Hu. In the show, Phillippe plays Parker, a debate team rival to Devi who comes from a well-funded private school. Meanwhile, Hu portrays Addison, a non-binary person from the same local private school.

Catch a first look at all of the action in the exciting trailer, below, and stream Never Have I Ever Season 3 when it arrives on Netflix this August.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Never Have I Ever, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, August 12, Netflix