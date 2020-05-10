Why ‘Never Have I Ever’ Is One of the Best Teen Shows in Recent Years

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of Never Have I Ever.]

Mindy Kaling’s new Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, has quickly become a hit! It follows a young Indian American girl, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she navigates high school, family drama, and relationships after the death of her father.

While it has yet to be renewed for a second season, it has already established itself as one of the best in the teen genre in recent years. Check out the gallery below to see why Never Have I Ever is a must-watch.

