‘Never Have I Ever’ Trailer Teases Devi’s Love Triangle With Paxton & Ben (VIDEO)

After Never Have I Ever‘s first season, a clear divide between Team Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Team Paxton (Darren Barnet) broke out among viewers, but how does Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) feel heading into Season 2?

In the newly-released trailer for the coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Devi isn’t doing much deciding as she appears to pursue both relationships. Making a pros and cons list, Devi looks to her friends for advice, “Paxton,” both Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) say at the same time.

“How can you be so sure?” Devi questions.

“When you’re old and on your deathbed, who’s naked body do you wanna be picturing?” Eleanor counters. But the argument isn’t strong enough to sway Devi one way or another and when Fabiola wonders if Devi could just date both of them, the impressionable teen jumps at the idea.

But will the fine line Devi is walking fall apart? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but unsurprisingly her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) doesn’t approve of her daughter’s romantic exploits. And how will the introduction of a new Indian American girl Aneesa (Megan Suri) impact Devi’s high school vibes?

Check out the trailer, below, which was presented during a special live streaming event with the cast and creatives, to find out. And don’t miss the special event on Netflix’s YouTube channel where the stars play games, partake in a fan Q&A, and reveal an exclusive clip.

Never Have I Ever, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, July 15, Netflix