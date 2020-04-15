'Never Have I Ever': See First Trailer for Mindy Kaling's Coming-of-Age Comedy (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Netflix's Never Have I Ever has arrived, offering a first look at the series from creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling.

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, Never Have I Ever depicts the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl named Devi (played by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). As an overachieving high school sophomore, Devi has a short fuse that gets her into sticky situations.

Along with Kaling, Lang Fisher executive produces the title and serves as showrunner and writer, helping shape the trials and tribulations in Devi's life. In the trailer for Never Have I Ever, which premieres Monday, April 27, we start off with Devi dreaming about a school crush, only to be rudely interrupted by her alarm clock.

"Guys, sophomore year is gonna be our year, I can feel it," she tells her friends as they kick off the school year. But there's one problem, as Devi notes, "we're not cool."

This sparks a reinvention of themselves as Devi attempts to change what people feel think about her. "We're rebranding," she declares. See the hilarity ensue in the trailer below and don't miss Never Have I Ever when it arrives on Netflix this month.

Never Have I Ever, Series Premiere, Monday, April 27, Netflix