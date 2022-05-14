‘Never Have I Ever’: 7 Expectations for Season 3

Never have I ever… binge-watched Never Have I Ever three times in honor of Season 3 coming up.

Well, we drink to that — and to the wild expectations we have for the show’s upcoming season. This coming-of-age comedy about an Indian American high school girl, loosely based on co-creator Mindy Kaling‘s life, is coming back for a third and then fourth (final!) season. In the first two seasons, we have seen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) mess up more times than we can count. But the messiest thing she has done so far was putting herself in a love triangle between her dreamboat, Paxton (Darren Barnet), and her nerdy nemesis-turned-friend, Ben (Jaren Lewison).

With new episodes arriving on Netflix August 12, we can’t wait after being left with that finale. Paxton hits Devi with his Jeep (how many times will they scare us with this?) and agrees to be her boyfriend, and Ben seems… well, not over Devi whatsoever. We don’t think we’re the only ones here who were left with expectations for the next season, and given what we’ve seen so far, Kaling and screenwriter Lang Fisher will likely not disappoint.

Keep reading to find out our Season 3 expectations.

Never Have I Ever, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, August 12, Netflix