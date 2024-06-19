YouTube

Who ended up together: Ted and Robin

Who should’ve ended up together: Barney and Robin

Sure, How I Met Your Mother started with Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin’s (Cobie Smulders) meeting and first date, then later gave them a try, and I can see how it made sense for it to come full circle with their finale reunion. But that would be if the rest of the series didn’t then spend time making us fall in love with Robin and Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) relationship—the entire final season was dedicated to their wedding weekend! But no, they get divorced and Barney reverts back to his old ways. What made it worse? I liked the Mother, Tracy (Cristin Milioti), and her with Ted, only she died and their kids encouraged their father to go to Aunt Robin. So yes, it was about how Ted met their mother, but that became secondary to how Ted ended up back with the woman who was not their mother.

And while Robin and Barney’s relationship wasn’t perfect (and I do have issues with all the manipulation of the elaborate play Barney used leading up to the proposal), it felt like it built up in a way that they could have stayed together and been happy. Instead, it was a finale that honestly made it impossible for me to rewatch any of the series. This is one show where it may have been better for all three to end up alone or with strangers rather than what we got. —Meredith Jacobs