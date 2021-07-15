Gigi Hadid Replaces Chrissy Teigen on ‘Never Have I Ever’ Amid Bullying Scandal

Gigi Hadid will be narrating the third episode of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, replacing Chrissy Teigen, who bowed out of the series last month following accusations of cyberbullying.

Produced by The Office alum Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age drama that centers around Devi, an academically brilliant but volatile teenager trying to impress the school heartthrob while secretly grieving her father’s sudden death. Episode 3 follows Darren Barnet‘s character Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a popular student at Sherman Oaks High who catches Devi’s eye.

Teigen was originally set to provide the inner voice of Paxton but stepped away from the series after she was accused of bullying a then-teenage Courtney Stodden in a series of tweets a decade ago. Hadid was brought in as Teigen’s replacement and shared her excitement on social media on Thursday.

“Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever,” the supermodel wrote on Instagram alongside a clip from the upcoming episode. “I got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW [email protected]!!!!”

The news comes just a day after Teigen opened up about her mental health in a long Instagram post. “[It] just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life,” she wrote on Wednesday. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

She continued: “I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.”

After telling her fans that she loves and misses them, she concluded, “If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

Never Have I Ever, Season 2, Thursday, July 15, Netflix