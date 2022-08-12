Who Is Des? Meet Devi’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Love Interest

Never Have I Ever is back for Season 3 and introducing a new love interest into Devi Vishwakumar’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) life with Anirudh Pisharody‘s Nirdesh, a.k.a. Des.

While the show already has an existing triangle between Devi, her boyfriend Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and on-again-off-again academic rival Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), the introduction of Des comes about naturally in the third season. Considering where fans last left Devi, they might be surprised to see her possibly moving on from Paxton, but co-creator and showrunner Lang Fisher isn’t.

“It’s a romantic comedy show, so we wanted to bring in a new love interest that upended our little love triangle a little bit,” Fisher tells TV Insider. And it’s hard not to be swept up by Des as she notes, “He’s the total package, and that’s why he’s a threat to the other two boys.”

Devi and Des are first introduced when he goes to meet her at a party, but she’s under the assumption that he’s just the nerdy son of her mom Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) new friend. Needless to say, Devi is in for a pleasant surprise when Des walks through the door.

“He is not only really smart, we are playing him as someone who is a year older than Devi, and so he has already been accepted to Stanford early, and he is also cool and popular and really handsome,” Fisher remarks. He’s kind of like the perfect mix of both Paxton and Ben, but Fisher points out, “he is also Indian, and we wanted to have an Indian love interest, that is this really cool dream guy.”

Whether or not Des’ presence really has a serious impact on the main love triangle is for fans to find out when tuning into Season 3, but Fisher says “it definitely does not signal” the end of the core love triangle between Devi, Paxton, and Ben.

Get to know Des more by checking out the third season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix now.

Never Have I Ever, Season 3, Streaming now, Netflix