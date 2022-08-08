Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 8-14.

AMC claims the top two spots on our list this week. Its post-apocalyptic world expands with the new anthology Tales of the Walking Dead (August 14, with two episodes on AMC+), featuring familiar faces and new characters. Plus, we’re getting the penultimate(!) episode of Better Call Saul (August 8), and after those Breaking Bad cameos last week (when it was #6 on our list), we can’t help but hope we’re in for more from that world.

Over on streaming, Prime Video introduces a new group of WWII-era professional women’s baseball league players in A League of Their Own (August 12), based on the 1992 film. Returning, for its third season is Never Have I Ever (August 12 on Netflix), and Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life is getting even more complicated with the arrival of Des (Anirudh Pisharody).

Resident Alien is back for the second half of its second season (August 10 on Syfy), picking up with the fallout of Asta (Sara Tomko) shooting the man who wanted to kill Harry (Alan Tudyk). And Chesapeake Shores fans will finally find out if Abby (Meghan Ory) chooses Evan (Robert Buckley) or Jay (Greyston Holt) with the sixth and final season premiere (August 14) of the Hallmark Channel drama.

