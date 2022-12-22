‘Never Have I Ever’: Jeff Garlin Joins Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Rom-Com

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jeff Garlin at SiriusXM
In his first casting since leaving The Goldbergs in December 2021, Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever for the show’s fourth and final season.

According to Deadline, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star will portray the character of Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever premiered on April 27, 2020, and revolves around the complicated life of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl from Los Angeles. The fourth season will follow Devi through her senior year in high school as she starts to come into her own.

In addition, the final season of the hit romantic-comedy will see two characters getting married, though it has yet to be revealed who will be tying the knot. There are several potential options, including Devi’s mom Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan), who has a new love interest in Season 4, portrayed by Ivan Hernandez. Or it could be Devi’s cousin Kamala Nandiwadal (Richa Moorjani), who has been dating English teacher Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

Whoever it is getting hitched, all will be revealed when the final season lands on Netflix in 2023.

Garlin exited ABC’s The Goldbergs in December 2021 following a HR investigation into his behavior on set. He played the family patriarch Murray Goldberg across nine seasons of the popular sitcom. Garlin also stars as Jeff Greene in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. His previous credits include Arrested Development, Mad About You, and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Never Have I Ever, Season 4, 2023, Netflix

