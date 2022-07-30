‘Never Have I Ever’: Devi’s Best Moments With Paxton and Ben

Here’s what we know about Mindy Kaling‘s popular teen dramedy Never Have I Ever — Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has always been obsessed with being popular, being passionately in love…and being with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). But as the tale of the California high schooler went through Season 2, Devi’s world turned upside-down as she found herself dating both Paxton and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). Which one will she now choose?

The question has created two camps among the fandom. There are people who want Devi to end up with Paxton — the boy she’s had a crush on forever. The perfect teen heartthrob. Someone she was more than thrilled about once he started liking her.

And then there’s the team that wants Devi to end up with Ben — he’s her longtime academic nemesis, but through the course of events, each developed strong feelings for the other. They are the ideal enemies-to-lovers model.

For now, it seems Devi and Paxton are set as a couple for season 3 but that could all change by the end of episode 1. Which team are you on? To help you pick, here are some of the cutest moments between Devi and Paxton… and Devi and Ben.