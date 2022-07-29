What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in August 2022

Never Have I Ever

August is shaping up to be a solid month of programming for Netflix subscribers as the streamer unveils its listing for the month.

Along with adding several movie franchises including Men in Black, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and the original Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire, there are plenty of new shows and returning favorites to satisfy. Among the notable premieres taking place this month are the debut of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman and the Season 3 returns of Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever.

And don’t miss new films like Day Shift and Me Time among many others arriving on the streamer this August. Below, we’re rounding up the full list of what’s coming and going from the platform, scroll down to see.

Available This Month on Netflix:

August TBA

Delhi Crime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Partner Track — NETFLIX SERIES

August 1

Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 3

Buba — NETFLIX FILM

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Blame Karma! — NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Veronica: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 4

Lady Tamara — NETFLIX SERIES

KAKEGURUI TWIN — NETFLIX ANIME

Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM

August 5

Carter — NETFLIX FILM

Darlings — NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES

Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim — NETFLIX FILM

August 7

Riverdale: Season 6

August 8

Code Name: Emporer — NETFLIX FILM

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heartsong — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Instant Dream House — NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Chef Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

School Tales The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 12

13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM

A Model Family — NETFLIX SERIES

Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 17

High Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM

Royalteen — NETFLIX FILM

Unsuspicious — NETFLIX SERIES

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME

August 199

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — NETFLIX SERIES

Glow Up: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Kleo — NETFLIX SERIES

The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — NETFLIX FILM

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 24

Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES

Mo — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfeee — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling the OC — NETFLIX SERIES

Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES

Watch Out, We’re Mad — NETFLIX FILM

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

History 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — NETFLIX ANIME

That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM

August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES

Loving Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Ludik — NETFLIX SERIES

Me Time — NETFLIX FILM

Seoul Vibe — NETFLIX FILM

August 29

Under Her Control — NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Express: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 31

Club America vs. Club America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Secrets — NETFLIX SERIES

I Came By — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving This Month:

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Screwball

We Summon the Darkness

Demonic

The Saint

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Endless Love

Selfless

The Conjuring

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Wind River

In the Line of Fire

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp