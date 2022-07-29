What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in August 2022
August is shaping up to be a solid month of programming for Netflix subscribers as the streamer unveils its listing for the month.
Along with adding several movie franchises including Men in Black, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and the original Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire, there are plenty of new shows and returning favorites to satisfy. Among the notable premieres taking place this month are the debut of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman and the Season 3 returns of Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever.
And don’t miss new films like Day Shift and Me Time among many others arriving on the streamer this August. Below, we’re rounding up the full list of what’s coming and going from the platform, scroll down to see.
Available This Month on Netflix:
August TBA
Delhi Crime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Partner Track — NETFLIX SERIES
August 1
Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
August 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 3
Buba — NETFLIX FILM
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Blame Karma! — NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Veronica: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 4
Lady Tamara — NETFLIX SERIES
KAKEGURUI TWIN — NETFLIX ANIME
Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM
August 5
Carter — NETFLIX FILM
Darlings — NETFLIX FILM
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES
Skyfall
August 6
Reclaim — NETFLIX FILM
August 7
Riverdale: Season 6
August 8
Code Name: Emporer — NETFLIX FILM
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Nice Guys
August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heartsong — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Instant Dream House — NETFLIX SERIES
Iron Chef Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
School Tales The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
August 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 12
13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM
A Model Family — NETFLIX SERIES
Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn to Swim
August 16
Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 17
High Heat — NETFLIX SERIES
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM
Royalteen — NETFLIX FILM
Unsuspicious — NETFLIX SERIES
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME
August 199
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — NETFLIX SERIES
Glow Up: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo — NETFLIX SERIES
The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM
August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — NETFLIX FILM
August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 24
Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES
Mo — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfeee — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling the OC — NETFLIX SERIES
Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES
Watch Out, We’re Mad — NETFLIX FILM
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
History 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — NETFLIX ANIME
That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM
August 26
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES
Loving Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Ludik — NETFLIX SERIES
Me Time — NETFLIX FILM
Seoul Vibe — NETFLIX FILM
August 29
Under Her Control — NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Express: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 31
Club America vs. Club America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Secrets — NETFLIX SERIES
I Came By — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving This Month:
They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1
Screwball
We Summon the Darkness
Demonic
The Saint
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Endless Love
Selfless
The Conjuring
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37
Taxi Driver
The Visit
Wind River
In the Line of Fire
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp