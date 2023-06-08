Peacock’s True-Crime Spoof, Going It ‘Alone,’ ‘Never Have I Ever’ Final Season, ‘Top Chef’ Finale

Peacock

Based on a True Story

Series Premiere

Kaley Cuoco is Ava, a podcast-obsessed true-crime junkie in a rollicking eight-episode spoof of a culture hungry to feed on other people’s tragedies. Chris Messina co-stars as her husband Nathan, a frustrated ex-tennis champ who joins her in a perilous scheme to cash in on the genre when they think they’ve discovered the identity of the Westside Ripper, who has been terrorizing their suburban L.A. community. Charismatic Tom Bateman is the third wheel as a handsome plumber they enlist in their Based on a True Story podcast project, with lurid twists around every corner. If Dead to Me was your favorite Netflix show, give this a look. (See the full review.)

History Channel

Alone

Season Premiere 9/8c

The hit survival reality adventure returns for a 10th season, with 10 brave souls dropped into the wilds of Saskatchewan, Canada, with just a handful of necessities and camera gear to record their every move. The goal is to outlast the others while coping with bitter tundra conditions and fearsome territorial wildlife. The last person standing gets $500,000.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

Never Have I Ever

Season Premiere

The charming and refreshingly diverse coming-of-age high-school comedy reaches maturity, sort of, in its fourth and final season, as Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her BFFs Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young) head into senior year at Sherman Oaks High with a syllabus full of romantic and aspirational complications.

Bravo

Top Chef

Season Finale 9/8c

The 20th season of the trend-setting cooking competition ends in classic tradition—with a stunning location (Paris) and a feast of ambitious proportions prepared by the top three chefs (Buddha, Gabri and Sara) for the judges, which include a table of culinary stars alongside Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. What sets this finale apart is the surprise news that Padma will be leaving the show after this season. She’ll be missed.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Hailey’s On It! (8/7c, Disney Channel and Disney XD): Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho is the voice of Hailey in an animated adventure-comedy about a teen forced to face her fears and check off all the wacky tasks on her to-do list in order to save the world.

The Blacklist (8/7c, NBC): While the Task Force works to stop the shipping of fraudulent contraband around the world, pesky Congressman Hudson ( Toby Leonard Moore ) recruits FBI insiders to further his investigation into their activities.

(8/7c, NBC): While the Task Force works to stop the shipping of fraudulent contraband around the world, pesky Congressman Hudson ( ) recruits FBI insiders to further his investigation into their activities. 100 Days to Indy (9/8c, The CW): The season finale looks back at the preparations for and culmination of the 107 th running of the “Big Dance,” otherwise known as the Indianapolis 500.

running of the “Big Dance,” otherwise known as the Indianapolis 500. Tour de France: Unchained (streaming on Netflix): A documentary follows teams along the grueling route of the 2022 bike race.

(streaming on Netflix): A documentary follows teams along the grueling route of the 2022 bike race. Love/Hate (streaming on BritBox): Five seasons of the crime drama about a Dublin underworld gang war are available for a mega-binge.

(streaming on BritBox): Five seasons of the crime drama about a Dublin underworld gang war are available for a mega-binge. One of the Boys (streaming on Viaplay): A short-form Danish LGBTQ miniseries in four chapters takes place at a hypermasculine “man camp” in Denmark where an awkward youth trying to fit in finds himself attracted to a sympathetic newcomer.